A&E’s horror series “Damien” has been cancelled after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The series, which starred British thesp Bradley James, was a contemporary take on the character introduced in the iconic horror film franchise “The Omen.” “The Walking Dead” alum Glen Mazzara wrote and executive produced the series, which hailed from 44 Strong Prods. and Fineman Entertainment in association with Fox 21 Television Studios. Rounding out the cast were Megalyn Echikunwoke, Omid Abtahi, David Meunier and Barbara Hershey.

Mazzara tweeted news of the cancellation on Friday afternoon. “This hurts to say but ‘Damien’ will not be getting a second season. Thank you from all of us to our amazing fans,” he wrote. “The ‘Damien’ fandom has been the absolute best. So sorry we won’t be able to continue our story for you.”

During its 10-episode run, “Damien” averaged a low-wattage 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 and 817,000 viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus-3” estimates. It opened with 1.11 million but closed its first and only season with a season-low 705,000 on May 9.

This hurts to say but #Damien will not be getting a second season. Thank you from all of us to our amazing fans. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016

The #Damien fandom has been the absolute best. So sorry we won't be able to continue our story for you. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016

I have to thank our groundbreaking writers. @markhkruger @kcperry2 @clmn212 @RichardHatem Sarah Thorp Nazrin Choudhury Will Bromell — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016

I really loved making #Damien We all did. We just never got the numbers there. Gave is our best shot. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016

Thank you to @AETV and @FoxTVStudios for letting me run wild. Really great creative partners. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016

Thank you to an unbelievable #Damien cast and crew. So many to thank. @Nicholas1966 @bearmccreary @thatjenlynch So many others. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) May 20, 2016