‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returning for Season 9 on HBO

Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for Season 9 on HBO, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of ‘Curb’ and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming.
Asked why he decided to come back, David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”
The hit comedy stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. With 80 episodes to date, the show is HBO’s longest-running scripted comedy or drama series. David also starred in and co-wrote the 2013 HBO Films presentation “Clear History.”
No details on a Season 9 premiere date or additional casting have been announced at this time. The show hasn’t aired new episodes since 2011, but back in 2012, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler told reporters at the annual Television Critics Assn. press tour that David “essentially has carte blanche with us … And when he wants to come back and do ‘Curb,’ we’d be thrilled.”
Awesome! Curb is so funny, Larry David you are brilliant! Or is it David Larry LoL.
Can’t wait!!! so exited!!!!!!
I like how susie always gets mad at Larry.
pretty pretty pretty good!
YES! lol
My prayers are being answered! I can hardly wait to see Larry and Susie fighting again – they put a matador music every time Susie is about to tear Larry a new one – and that is funny, real funny. Thanks Larry and HBO and keep up the good work, please!
Jonathan Mase Loves Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Curb is the funniest series in the history of television and HBO (it’s not TV). It’s basically Seinfeld on steroids. It’s articles like this that make Variety great.
Jonathan A. Mase, Suffern NY
Jonathan Mase: I never thought of it like that! Curb Your Enthusiasm really is like an unscripted Seinfeld! You’re awesome.
Ol’ Long Ball Larry
MORE LARRY, MORE SUSIE AND MORE LEON!!!!!!! YESSSS
WOW- BEST news that I ever could have wished for came true in TVland!! Curb is my all time favorite show!!
Wow, 11 comments and not one hater? The Internet is about to explode! He has 2 of the best ever comedies. Curb and Seinfeld. Larry David is a comedy genius! His Bernie on SNL is amazing. His hosting on SNL was one of the funniest in years! “I can’t even get a lousy pube count!”
I was over the moon when I read that Larry David will be back with more Curb Your Enthusiasm. I discovered the series when I was very sick and at home. Watched the whole series and was, literally, dismayed and grief-stricken when all of a sudden, no more seasons! Seriously
Fantastic! It’s the best US show on telly! Looking forward to it already. 😊
An outstanding moment in all of human history!
This is awesome news, to be sure. I for one can’t wait!
Everyone’s not in show business, Larry.
Great NEWS!
Pretty pretty good!!
Sounds great, but I just need to watch the other eight seasons
As evidenced by the (so far) 100-percent-positive remarks here, your effort catching up on the previous seasons will be amply rewarded in chuckles, giggles, and guffaws! IMO “Curb” is a MUCH better show than “Seinfeld”…
Pretty, pretty funny comment!!!
Best comedy to ever appear on TV!
That sounds like a big bowl of right. The world needs more Larry David.
This is pretty, pretty, pretty great news.