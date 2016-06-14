‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returning for Season 9 on HBO

Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for Season 9 on HBO, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of ‘Curb’ and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming.

Asked why he decided to come back, David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

The hit comedy stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. With 80 episodes to date, the show is HBO’s longest-running scripted comedy or drama series. David also starred in and co-wrote the 2013 HBO Films presentation “Clear History.”

No details on a Season 9 premiere date or additional casting have been announced at this time. The show hasn’t aired new episodes since 2011, but back in 2012, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler told reporters at the annual Television Critics Assn. press tour that David “essentially has carte blanche with us … And when he wants to come back and do ‘Curb,’ we’d be thrilled.”

    1. Greg Buchan says:
      February 28, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Awesome! Curb is so funny, Larry David you are brilliant! Or is it David Larry LoL.

    2. Liliana Sanchez says:
      October 25, 2016 at 12:08 pm

      Can’t wait!!! so exited!!!!!!

    3. ToiletMan says:
      August 28, 2016 at 8:57 am

      I like how susie always gets mad at Larry.

    4. Hose says:
      August 21, 2016 at 2:19 pm

      pretty pretty pretty good!

    5. Peter says:
      August 14, 2016 at 7:55 pm

      My prayers are being answered! I can hardly wait to see Larry and Susie fighting again – they put a matador music every time Susie is about to tear Larry a new one – and that is funny, real funny. Thanks Larry and HBO and keep up the good work, please!

    6. Jonathan Mase says:
      July 16, 2016 at 2:14 pm

      Jonathan Mase Loves Curb Your Enthusiasm.

      Curb is the funniest series in the history of television and HBO (it’s not TV). It’s basically Seinfeld on steroids. It’s articles like this that make Variety great.

      Jonathan A. Mase, Suffern NY

    7. Mary Feeney says:
      July 13, 2016 at 6:32 pm

      “Life Daily” and “Choice or Life” being advertised here on the Variety page are conservative-biased and full of misinformation as well. Variety might want to be more discriminating.

    8. Richie says:
      July 4, 2016 at 5:12 am

      Ol’ Long Ball Larry

    9. Melissa Decker says:
      June 28, 2016 at 8:18 am

      MORE LARRY, MORE SUSIE AND MORE LEON!!!!!!! YESSSS

    10. KLTANews5 says:
      June 23, 2016 at 2:34 pm

      I make $85.24 per hour on Google working from home…..nah, just kidding, that’s a scam.
      Instead, I watch Curb on Netflix instead. Hah! Got you.

    11. Cynthia Burnes says:
      June 17, 2016 at 2:06 pm

      WOW- BEST news that I ever could have wished for came true in TVland!! Curb is my all time favorite show!!

    12. Jaison Biagini says:
      June 16, 2016 at 12:00 pm

      Wow, 11 comments and not one hater? The Internet is about to explode! He has 2 of the best ever comedies. Curb and Seinfeld. Larry David is a comedy genius! His Bernie on SNL is amazing. His hosting on SNL was one of the funniest in years! “I can’t even get a lousy pube count!”

    13. Jan Austin says:
      June 15, 2016 at 9:08 am

      I was over the moon when I read that Larry David will be back with more Curb Your Enthusiasm. I discovered the series when I was very sick and at home. Watched the whole series and was, literally, dismayed and grief-stricken when all of a sudden, no more seasons! Seriously

    14. newtownlockups says:
      June 15, 2016 at 5:39 am

      Fantastic! It’s the best US show on telly! Looking forward to it already. 😊

    15. Occultology says:
      June 14, 2016 at 5:39 pm

      An outstanding moment in all of human history!

    16. HiHat says:
      June 14, 2016 at 4:30 pm

      This is awesome news, to be sure. I for one can’t wait!

    17. Fred Melamed says:
      June 14, 2016 at 1:18 pm

      Everyone’s not in show business, Larry.

    18. Tina Fine says:
      June 14, 2016 at 12:07 pm

      Great NEWS!

    19. Stefan says:
      June 14, 2016 at 11:31 am

      Pretty pretty good!!

    20. nobody important says:
      June 14, 2016 at 10:45 am

      Sounds great, but I just need to watch the other eight seasons

    21. Roland Hill says:
      June 14, 2016 at 10:08 am

      That sounds like a big bowl of right. The world needs more Larry David.

    22. Geri McCall-Barrath says:
      June 14, 2016 at 10:02 am

      This is pretty, pretty, pretty great news.

