‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returning for Season 9 on HBO

Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for Season 9 on HBO, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of ‘Curb’ and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming.

Asked why he decided to come back, David said, “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

The hit comedy stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. With 80 episodes to date, the show is HBO’s longest-running scripted comedy or drama series. David also starred in and co-wrote the 2013 HBO Films presentation “Clear History.”

No details on a Season 9 premiere date or additional casting have been announced at this time. The show hasn’t aired new episodes since 2011, but back in 2012, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler told reporters at the annual Television Critics Assn. press tour that David “essentially has carte blanche with us … And when he wants to come back and do ‘Curb,’ we’d be thrilled.”