In the midst of Election Night, news broke that ABC’s freshman drama “Conviction” was cancelled. However, ABC declined to comment on the cancellation.
Sources tell Variety that the initial 13 episodes will air, but the back nine was never ordered, indicating the show could be cancelled.
Another source maintains that an “official” decision has not been made from the network, which is keeping options open on all the actors. The insider states that the current Monday night 10 p.m. timeslot has not changed and no movement on the schedule has been made.
Should “Conviction” be officially cancelled, it would become the first new show of the fall season to be axed. However, ABC’s “Notorious” is more-than-likely cancelled, as the order was trimmed from 13 episodes to 10 episodes. (The network insists that “Notorious” is not cancelled, as they are retaining actor options.)
The most recent episode of “Conviction,” which aired last night, brought in a small audience of just 3.64 million viewers — the lowest numbers yet for the show.
“Conviction” stars Atwell as Carter Morrison, the brilliant but rebel daughter of a former President, who is blackmailed into taking a job as the head of Los Angeles’ newly created Conviction Integrity Unit. She, along with her team of lawyers, investigators and forensic experts, work together to examine cases where there’s credible suspicion that the wrong person may have been convicted of a crime. The series hails from creators Liz Friedman and Liz Friedlander, and is produced by Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios.
I really hope conviction isn’t cancelled. I agree you get into a new series just to have it possibly axed? Keep it a lot of people really enjoy it.
Great idea..terrible show…obnoxious lead, except the actress tries to hard to come across as a rebel..but is not believable..also poor character and story development. Too bad though. ..with so much outcry in the podcast arena for criminal justice reform, the.show concept had great potential
Interesting show with great characters. I especially enjoyed Hayes. But, with the twist at the end of the 13th episode, I’m glad it’s gone. It was a ridiculous ending to a well-written series.
I want this show back. I get so tired of shows cancelling as soon as I get interested.
I really hope this show stays on! They are just getting started and it the season finale leaves alot to be savored for next season
I hope this is a mistake. I love this show. Hayley Atwell does an amazing job.
If you watch conviction, all you hear is left wing spin
You need to do your research a lot better, the character is Hayes Morrison, not Carter
I hope ABC does not cancel Conviction, it is a really good show.
yes it is. i would like to see it continue also.
Conviction is my favorite show! It is sharp and the characters are Awesome and the romance too! Do not cancel it- put it on an hour earlier- not enough people have seen it- and I guarantee it will be a hit!
The networks always getting rid of all of the good shows. I loved Conviction. Me and my family have our family time around it.
Knock it off with cancelling every show. There is no point in watching TV.
Great show ….should stay ….
I really like this new show. There’s nothing like it on TV. Please do not cancel this show.
It’s a crying shame that one of the most progressive shows on popular television might be cancelled. The show’s rare ability to maintain a balance of slight humor and intelligent plot while covering controversial issues (which should have more air time in the media than they do) is magnetic, not to mention Hayley Atwell’s brilliant acting. I hope ABC reconsiders.
I agree! I stumbled on this show on Hulu & love it.
Can’t say i’m surprise the “Lead” Character is Childish and that makes the show TERRIBLE I tried the 1st 3 Episodes and i just can’t get behind a Teenaged Adult! She’s HORRIBLE! Great Idea Awful Execution
Am I the only one who is at screaming point with the dreadful sound on this show? It is often difficult to make out what the characters are saying as they are drowned out by the drone of what is presumably supposed to be background music. Nor is the actors’ diction particularly good. That’s a great shame as both Hayley Atwell and Eddie Cahill are both capable of excellent clarity.
I’m very disappointed, this was a great show and I hate to see it cancelled while that stupid Quantico is pushed by the network and is still on the air. This is a perfect example why people are watching cable shows and not Network TV, you get invested in a good show and poof it’s gone.
This is one of the best shows that has ever aired on ABC.
No loss. Lead character too obnoxious and every case the convict is innocent. Really?? The justice system is that broke. As mentioned-new writers needed if it survives.
Why do the networks insist on cancelling a new show before it gets a chance to gain a following. Conviction is a smart new procedural with a great ensemble cast. Give us a chance to get to know and like these characters.The fact that the stories come from the headlines makes it that much more interesting. It is a smart show and should be kept on the air.
Conviction was my favourite new show. Bum so sick and tired of networks cancelling shows. If they didn’t get a lot of viewers it was because of the lousy time slot! I have now banned that station for all future shows
I love this show. My friends and I can’t wait to talk about it. The chemistry between the two is magnetic. WHY would you cancel this? Give it a chance. As you can see most reviews came from women, soon they’ll have their boyfriend or husband watching it as well. My husband loves to watch this show with me. Stop taking away our fun shows.
Love Conviction,especially in new time slot on Sunday’s. Hope it continues.
I love – love – love this show; please don’t cancel. I believe that too much was going on at the time of it airing. Since the elections and holiday seasons are now over; move viewer will find their way. Thumbs up to the great cast. Little more work needed on the story lines. –Thanks for a good show!
I also LOVE LOVE LOVE this show and am completely shocked it’s being cancelled!!!??? My husband just came out and told me; he also loves it! Why is it being cancelled/???
I find her character in this so completely unlikeable… I mean, it’s not that she’s flawed… she’s just obnoxious. I find it very hard to give a damn… and yet I like Hayley Attwell, so I keep hoping it will improve. The Death Row case was the first episode where I’ve thought… Damn… that was good.
Why is conviction being cancelled ? My friends and I enjoy the show if you cancel it please see if Netflix will take it on as one of their regular shows.
I hope Conviction is not cancelled I love the show as do most of my friends
Hayley Atwell’s character’s name is HAYES Morrison, not Carter. Not even a little bit similar. Might want to hire a writer who can do a little fact checking.
lol, I was thinking the same thing…she also plays Agent Peggy Carter on “Agent Carter” so that is probably where the confusion is from.
Love the show , but Direct TV cancelled the channel I get it on in my area
I love this show. With so many new shows and options on how people receive their entertainment, I can’t believe that networks are still so quick to cancel a show.
I really like this show. It is one of a few network shows that I record so I don’t miss any episodes.
Convictions can be a good show with a little rewriting. I really enjoyed the last show. Why does ABC keep putting good shows on tv against shows that are very popular knowing it won’t win that time slot? Why does ABC never give a show time to develop an audience? I hope ABC will sell the show to another broadcast station so that we, the audience, can watch Convictions and I hope the writers take some advice and fix the problems with the show.
Agree!
This is one of the best new shows this year. I love it. Please don’t cancel it?
Just finished binge watching. Oh well.
this show is very interesting i love all the actors your not giving this show a chance get rid of all these stupid reality shows dating naked is a waste of air space
I wish they would listen to you!! The Reality shows are a waste of time but afraid the vast majority of the American public wants that garbage……
Agent Carter was a really good show! Another interesting show cancelled…. to make way for more junk.
man I love this show
KEEP!! one of my new favorite shows replacing others that have been cancelled. sexy, funny, and new perspective in this provides great entertainment!
This show is fantastic. I cant belive they’re thinking about cancellation. So many great shows are cancelled after only one season. Recently, Stalker and Eye Candy. Also, Freaks and Geeks. Not to mention all of the shows that end on a cliffhanger and I for one need closure. Please vote for Conviction People’s Choice Awards 2017.
Just a couple of points of clarification. Haley’s character is Hayes, not Carter, and the show is set in New York City, not Los Angeles.
I really enjoy the show, and will be disappointed if it is truly cancelled. Shows need to be given more time to find an audience among the suzeable number of offerings available in every time slot.
Dear Madam,
Please fact check the article , it is New York not LA and Hayes not Carter. Seriously, this isnt something I would have expected from Variety.
It’s like you copy pasta’d an old article about agent carter. Half your show facts are completely incorrect.