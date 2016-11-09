In the midst of Election Night, news broke that ABC’s freshman drama “Conviction” was cancelled. However, ABC declined to comment on the cancellation.

Sources tell Variety that the initial 13 episodes will air, but the back nine was never ordered, indicating the show could be cancelled.

Another source maintains that an “official” decision has not been made from the network, which is keeping options open on all the actors. The insider states that the current Monday night 10 p.m. timeslot has not changed and no movement on the schedule has been made.

Should “Conviction” be officially cancelled, it would become the first new show of the fall season to be axed. However, ABC’s “Notorious” is more-than-likely cancelled, as the order was trimmed from 13 episodes to 10 episodes. (The network insists that “Notorious” is not cancelled, as they are retaining actor options.)

The most recent episode of “Conviction,” which aired last night, brought in a small audience of just 3.64 million viewers — the lowest numbers yet for the show.

“Conviction” stars Atwell as Carter Morrison, the brilliant but rebel daughter of a former President, who is blackmailed into taking a job as the head of Los Angeles’ newly created Conviction Integrity Unit. She, along with her team of lawyers, investigators and forensic experts, work together to examine cases where there’s credible suspicion that the wrong person may have been convicted of a crime. The series hails from creators Liz Friedman and Liz Friedlander, and is produced by Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios.