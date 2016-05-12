The CW’s “Containment” has been cancelled and will not return for Season 2, Variety has confirmed.

The outbreak drama, which was billed as a limited series prior to air, will finish out its freshman season, with its series finale set to air on July 19.

The CW previously renewed most of its existing lineup, and announced Thursday that it would pick up Season 2 of “Supergirl,” which previously aired on CBS. The network also ordered three new shows to series — “Riverdale,” based on the Archie Comics characters; “Frequency,” from “Supernatural” showrunner Jeremy Carver; and hourlong comedy “No Tomorrow.”

In its four airings to date, “Containment” has averaged a steady 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers overall in same-day Nielsen numbers — faring as well as, if not better than, previous timeslot occupant “iZombie” in several categories.

The series, set in Atlanta following the outbreak of a mysterious epidemic, is executive produced by “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” boss Julie Plec and stars David Gyasi, Christina Moses, Chris Wood, Kristen Gutoskie, Claudia Black, George Young, Hanna Mangan-Lawrence and Trevor St. John.