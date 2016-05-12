The CW’s “Containment” has been cancelled and will not return for Season 2, Variety has confirmed.
The outbreak drama, which was billed as a limited series prior to air, will finish out its freshman season, with its series finale set to air on July 19.
The CW previously renewed most of its existing lineup, and announced Thursday that it would pick up Season 2 of “Supergirl,” which previously aired on CBS. The network also ordered three new shows to series — “Riverdale,” based on the Archie Comics characters; “Frequency,” from “Supernatural” showrunner Jeremy Carver; and hourlong comedy “No Tomorrow.”
In its four airings to date, “Containment” has averaged a steady 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers overall in same-day Nielsen numbers — faring as well as, if not better than, previous timeslot occupant “iZombie” in several categories.
The series, set in Atlanta following the outbreak of a mysterious epidemic, is executive produced by “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” boss Julie Plec and stars David Gyasi, Christina Moses, Chris Wood, Kristen Gutoskie, Claudia Black, George Young, Hanna Mangan-Lawrence and Trevor St. John.
Containment is one of those shows that I disliked from the first couple of episodes. I was like "who CARES if Atlanta gets quarantined?" It should have been set in a much bigger metropolis. I lived five years in mainland China, and in the city where the SARS outbreak began. I know first hand what a pandemic looks like–10million people in that city (now much bigger). Believe me, it's damn scary when somebody coughed on a crowded bus, everyone wearing masks, and more than 1/2 the people got off at the next stop in a panic from one cough. It was the only time in the five years I lived there that you could actually walk down the sidewalks without bumping into one another, as they were practically empty.
I may look up the original Dutch show, as I don’t mind subtitles, and foreign films and TV shows tend to be much better than their N. American “copies”.
For those of you who really wanted a second season:
Containment is a remake of the Belgian series "Cordon". You may not be able to get it on Netflix/dvd/… where you live, and it's in Dutch, but I'm certain you could find it somewhere online, with English subtitles…
At the moment the 2nd season of Cordon is airing in Flanders.
This show wasn't going to be renewed from the very beginning. It was touted from the beginning as a "limited run series. … would love to see more of it. But I have to give the writers credit on how they ended it they didn't leave you hanging
Dumb, slow moving, ridiculous show. But…if they had actually planned ONE season and this was the big Finale, the writers should return their pay checks. The finale was ridiculous – no conclusion, no resolution. These bait-and-switch series are killing TV. Flash Forward. Jericho. I'm the stupid one for watching.
