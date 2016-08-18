Matt Null, a CNN senior producer and a former Fox News producer, died on Monday while vacationing with friends in Barcelona. He was 34.
Null had been worked on CNN’s “Early Start” for more than three years. The morning show’s anchor, Christine Romans, shared the news with viewers on Wednesday.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report tragic news of one of our own this morning,” Romans said, holding back tears. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Romans described Null as an “exceptional producer” who was a “rising star here at CNN.”
“He is literally the voice in our head every morning. When terrible things happen around the world, he is the one who brings it to you with calm and fairness,” she added. “He is someone who really made a difference in the world through his job.”
Before joining the CNN team, he worked as a producer for Fox News Channel’s “On the Record With Greta Van Susteren,” beginning in in 2012.
Van Susteren also discussed Null on-air, saying the news of his death “stopped me in my tracks.”
Null worked his way up the producing ranks of local TV news stations — at WKBN in Youngstown, Ohio; WFTS in Tampa; WSVN in Miami; and KRON in San Francisco — before transitioning to network news. He got his start in the industry as a reporter at KTVO Kirksville, Mo., after graduating from Truman State University.
Great article! We are linking to this great article on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
I think it is strange that no cause of death is released. What are they hiding? I think he died of AIDS.
One less voter for Crooked Hillary … how tragic!
No mention here about the shady circumstances, huh? He just happened to speak out about CNN’s extreme bias towards Hillary and now he’s been killed. Open your fucking eyes, people. It’s not a coincidence.
He recently expressed his anger at the bias that CNN was showing being pro-Hilary. and now he is dead. Sad. Very sad.
Typically I would ignore such an ignorant statement, knowing in my heart you may be mentally challenged and not know any better, but not today my friend. This man was someone’s son, brother, 1st love, best friend and will not allow your awful statement stand without judgement, even if you are mentally challenged. You are a disappointment and embarrassment to human beings and hope you have not reproduced. Imagine if this was your son, brother, 1st love, friend and someone decided to make a joke out of your loved one’s premature death. Not as funny (which it never was to begin with) is it?
So very sad. Way too young to go – he was so talented and gifted.
Very shocking news!!
Well that there is no explanation of how a relatively young man died.
Holiday fun going very wrong and tragic. Very sad.
Greta said he was killed, not that he simply died. There is a difference- a scary difference.