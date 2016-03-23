TNT has ordered a pilot for “Claws,” a nail salon drama from exec producer Rashida Jones, the cable network announced Wednesday.

The project was originally developed at HBO as a half-hour comedy, but with TNT scooping it up, “Claws” has been redeveloped into an hourlong dramedy — a new genre for the network, which has put an emphasis on high-profile drama development lately. Up until now, the cabler’s sister net TBS has been home to comedies for Turner, while TNT has largely branded itself around drama fare.

Jones is a familiar face for the Turner family with her TBS show “Angie Tribeca,” which hails from creators Steve and Nancy Carell. Jones produces and stars in the series, which has landed a second-season renewal.

“Claws” is described as a “midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness,” which follows the rise of five diverse Florida manicurists in the traditionally male-dominated world of organized crime. The series will reveal that there is a lot more going on at the Nail Artisan salon of Manatee County than silk wraps and pedicures.

Jones will exec produce the pilot with her producing partner Will McCormack via their Le Train Train shingle. Writer Eliot Laurence will serve as co-exec producer. Warner Horizon Television and TNT Original Productions are also behind “Claws.”