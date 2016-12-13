TNT Greenlights Rashida Jones’ Nail Salon Series ‘Claws’ Starring Niecy Nash

TNT has given the greenlight to “Claws,” a nail salon-set dramedy hailing from executive producer Rashida Jones, Variety has learned.

“Claws” follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon in South Florida, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

The hourlong series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Jack Kesy, Karrueche Tran, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon. TNT has ordered 10 episodes for the first season.

At the center is salon owner Desna (Nash), who lives with and cares for her mentally ill twin brother, Dean (Perrineau). Desna’s staff includes best friend Jennifer (Lyon), a tenuously sober ex-party girl raising two children from previous relationships; Quiet Ann (Reyes), Desna’s enigmatic driver who also provides security for the salon; Polly (Preston), a mild-mannered preppy who recently served time in prison for identity theft; and Virginia (Tran), who makes no effort to hide her boredom and impatience with her job. Adding chaos to the Nail Artisan mix is Roller (Kesy), a gangstered-out redneck who runs a barely legal pain clinic and uses Desna’s nail salon to launder the obscene profits; Bryce (Rankin), Jennifer’s husband who is also newly sober and trying to stay legit by working as an abundance coach; and Dr. Ken Brickman (Antoon), a bona fide doctor at a decidedly un-bona fide and illegal drug clinic.

The series hails from Le Train Train, Jones production company with Will McCormack. The duo will serve as executive producers, along with Janine Sherman Barrois who will also serve as showrunner. The pilot was written by Eliot Laurence, who will serve as co-executive producer, and was directed by Nicole Kassell. Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T are behind the project with Le Train Train.

“‘Claws’ is wild and hilarious, and we can’t wait for viewers to immerse themselves in this fascinating world,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “This is a show with great storytelling featuring empowered female characters and brought to life by a diverse group of incredibly talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera.”

Added Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, co-presidents of Warner Horizon scripted television: “‘Claws’ is such a unique and special show. We are so grateful to Eliot Laurence, Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and our supremely talented cast for bringing these amazing characters to life, and to TNT for believing in it.”

“Claws” marks a move into a new genre for TNT, which has largely emphasized high-concept dramas lately. The Turner cabler’s sister net, TBS, has been known for comedy fare, while TNT has been known for drama. Earlier today, TNT renewed two of its new comedies, “People of Earth” and “Search Party,” for second seasons.

“Claws” was originally developed at HBO as a half-hour comedy, before TNT scooped it up and re-developed it into an hourlong series. TNT picked up the pilot in March 2016.

“Claws” is slated to debut in 2017.