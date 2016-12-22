Alex Trebek wrapped Wednesday night’s “Jeopardy” by honoring contestant Cindy Stowell, who died Dec. 5, one week before her episodes started airing.

Stowell battled terminal cancer while competing, and her six-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday after being defeated by Sam Scovill.

“For the past six ‘Jeopardy!’ programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady. What you did not know is that when we taped these program with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage 4 cancer,” Trebek explained. “And sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away. So from all of us here at ‘Jeopardy!’ our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

Watch Alex Trebek's @Jeopardy tribute to Cindy Stowell after her final appearance on the show tonight. Full story: https://t.co/02cUGoIP0g pic.twitter.com/Q9viHJjNQr — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) December 22, 2016

The game show’s website also paid tribute to Stowell and talked about her “Jeopardy!” journey.

Despite battling a high fever (which turned out to be a blood infection) and being on painkillers, Stowell filmed four episodes in one day. She took a brief break before returning and filming the final two.

“Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission and she made the most of it,” added “Jeopardy!” executive producer Harry Friedman.

The show also posted a heartbreaking video with Stowell reflecting of her experience. The tribute video showed footage from her audition, as well as clips from her six-game run.

“I wanted to donate a lot of the money to cancer research, partly because — this is hard and I’m sorry and maybe I should pause or something like that — but I’m dying of cancer,” Stowell explained. “I would really like the money that I win to be used to help others, so this seems like a good opportunity.”

The show sent Stowell a tape of her first three episodes while she was hospitalized so she and her family could see the fruition of a lifelong dream. They also expedited her total winnings of $105,803 to her, which she received and acknowledged, according to the website.

Jason Hess, Stowell’s boyfriend, said the prize money was donated to the Cancer Research Institute.

Watch the video about Stowell’s journey below: