CBS will switch its affiliation in Wilmington, N.C. to Morris Network-owned WWAY, the broadcaster announced Wednesday.

The change is part of a broader agreement that extends the network’s affiliation with Morris-owned stations in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Columbus, Miss. CBS will end its affiliation in Wilmington with Capitol Broadcasting’s low-power station WILM.

The network will begin broadcasting on a subchannel of high-power WWAY Jan. 1. The core channel will remain the ABC affiliate in the Wilmington market. In 2013, WWAY launched a digital subchannel affiliated with the CW, which is co-owned by CBS with Time Warner.

“Adding a powerhouse network like CBS to our lineup of networks in Wilmington is a huge win for the station, but more importantly for our viewers,” said Charles Morris, president and CEO, Morris Network, Inc. “Expanding our distribution with the #1 network offers us high-quality primetime programming, a strong sports lineup and an aggressive over-the-top partnership with CBS All Access. We look forward to using the combined strength of our resources to expand local news and information to the Wilmington region.”

“The change in affiliation in Wilmington is a great deal for Morris Network and for CBS,” said Ray Hopkins, president of network distribution for CBS Corporation. “We are pleased that they recognize the value that being a CBS affiliate brings to their business, and we look forward to serving the viewers we share for years to come.”