The upcoming eighth season of “Regular Show” will be the last for the Cartoon Network animated series, the cable channel announced Tuesday.
The series, about a cartoon blue jay named Mordecai and racoon named Rigby who serve as groundskeepers at a local park, premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010. It is created by J.G. Quintel, and began life as a student project while Quintel was at CalArts. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, “Regular Show” won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2012 for best animated short-format animated program and has earned a total of five Emmy nominations. A movie spinoff, “Regular Show: The Movie,” debuted on Cartoon Network in 2015.
“From JG’s original pitch on post-it notes, through eight successful seasons and more than 250 episodes produced, ‘Regular Show’ has been one of the most original animated series of this generation creating indelible characters and signature comedy mayhem laced with heart,” said Cartoon Network chief content officer Rob Sorcher. “Our sincere thanks to this talented crew and cast for their incredible dedication, and I’m proud that they all agreed to go up in space together for one hilarious final journey.”
Quintel serves as executive producer on the series and as the voice of Mordecai. Additional voice cast includes William Salyers, Sam Marin and Mark Hamil.
“Making ‘Regular Show’ has been so much fun,”Quintel said. “We got to tell all of the stories we wanted to tell, and making the choice to go out exactly how we want to go out. We’re so proud and excited for people to see how we’re wrapping things up in a big, big way. We’re bringing everything full circle.”
Season eight of “Regular Show” is scheduled to premiere Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., with episodes airing weeknights through January, 2017. Watch a trailer for the new season below:
