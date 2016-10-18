‘Candy Crush’ Game Show Lands Series Order at CBS

Candy Crush CBS game show
CBS has given a series order to a TV adaptation of the wildly popular mobile game “Candy Crush Saga” from Lionsgate TV.

The hourlong series will feature teams of two players competing against giant interactive game boards to defeat obstacles and move through various levels to be crowned “Candy Crush” champion. The show promises to offer a play-along option for viewers at home.

Reality TV vet Matt Kunitz created the TV format and exec produces for Lionsgate, CBS Television Studios, Pulse Creative and “Candy Crush” distributor King. Peter Levin, Lionsgate’s head of interactive and games, Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder, King’s Nicki Sheard and “Candy Crush Saga” creator Sebastian Knutsson are also exec producers.

As mobile games, “Candy Crush Saga” and its companion “Candy Crush Soda Saga,” generated an average of 18 billion game rounds in September, according to CBS.

“We are huge fans of ‘Candy Crush’ and, like so many others, we know the ‘rush’ of advancing to the next level of the game,” said CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller. “We’re excited to work with Lionsgate and King to adapt one of the world’s most popular and entertaining game franchises for television and make it available to its massive, passionate fan base who can watch and play along at home.”

Lionsgate TV chief Kevin Beggs credited Levin with bringing the “Candy Crush” IP to the studio and recognizing its potential for TV.

“We instantly knew it would make an incredibly visual, physical and fun TV program,” said Beggs. “We’re very happy to have Matt shepherding the production as we partner with the team at King on this series with the tremendous second-screen potential.”

There’s no word yet from CBS on a target premiere date.

Kunitz’s past credits include exec producing ABC’s “Wipeout” and NBC’s “Fear Factor.”

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
