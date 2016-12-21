The body of ex-reality TV star Lisa Marie Naegle, has been found in a shallow grave in the backyard of suspect Jackie Jerome Rogers’ home, several outlets including NBC4 have confirmed with L.A. County coroner’s officials.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Rogers had been arrested for her murder, and that detectives and the coroner’s office were on the way to his home, on the 5000 block of West 106th Street in Lennox, to look for the body.

Rogers, who was one of Naegle’s nursing students at West Los Angeles College, was originally detained for questioning after a surveillance video showed Naegle leaving a birthday party she had been attending with Rogers and entering his black SUV.

Naegle, a registered nurse who finished fourth on the single season of 2010’s “Bridalplasty,” was reported missing on Monday by her husband after she failed to return home from a party at the Alpine Village restaurant in Torrance, Calif., on Saturday night. She called her husband early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. to tell him that she would head home after grabbing a bite to eat. Her husband told KTLA that it sounded like she had had a lot to drink.

TMZ has published a photo of Naegle and Rogers, which allegedly shows them together at the Alpine Village venue on the night she was murdered. In a video of a press conference from Tuesday night also on their site, an LAPD officer confirms that Rogers had “share[d] information that she was here.”