UPDATED: The body of ex-reality TV star Lisa Marie Naegle, has been found in a shallow grave in the backyard of suspect Jackie Jerome Rogers’ home.

Rogers was arrested for murder following the disappearance of Naegle, a former contestant on the E! reality series “Bridalplasty,” according to Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer Tony Im.

Im confirmed the case is being treated as a homicide and that LAPD detectives and representatives from the coroner’s office are currently on their way to the suspect’s property, where they believe the body will be found.

Rogers, one of Naegle’s nursing students at West Los Angeles College, was detained on Tuesday for questioning and later arrested after a surveillance video, which the family tracked down, showed Naegle entering his black SUV.

Naegle, a resident of San Pedro, Calif., attended a birthday party at Alpine Village restaurant in Torrance, Calif., on Saturday night. She called her husband early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. to tell him that she would head home after grabbing a bite to eat. Her husband told KTLA that it sounded like she had had a lot to drink. She was reported missing on Monday after not returning home.

Naegle, 36, is a registered nurse who finished fourth on the single season of “Bridalplasty,” a 2010 reality show hosted by model Shanna Moakler that centered around 12 women who competed to win a wedding, as well as transformative plastic surgery procedures. She was eliminated in episode 7 of the 10-episode series.

A search was first launched on social media following her disappearance, with her friends sharing her photograph on Facebook in order to encourage anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to come forward and contact the police or her family.

She was reported missing by her brother, Rafael Chavez, and her husband, Derek Harryman, who posted on his Facebook account, “This is extremely rare and unlike her.”