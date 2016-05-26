Bravo is beefing up their development slate with seven new unscripted series, including a new Andy Cohen celebrity-filled project, “Look Who’s Hosting Live.”

The new development slate also includes a show hosted by “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Ryan Serhant, a new real estate show and even a game show.

“With this development slate, we are building on Bravo’s robust and successful tradition of buzzy, unique format shows,” said Lara Spotts, Bravo’s SVP of Development.. “It’s a diverse collection of shows which all include the signature Bravo wink and delicious drama that our viewers love to unwind to.”

Bravo is home to mostly unscripted shows, including the popular “Real Housewives” franchise,” which recently expanded with installments in Potomac and Dallas. The NBCUniversal cabler broke into scripted programming with dramedy “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce,” which just landed a mega three-season renewal, then comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and a new scripted series “My So Called Wife” was recently greenlit. The cable net has been picking up ratings steam lately from “Real Housewives of New York City” and another reality series “Southern Charm.” With the slew of development projects announced today, Bravo is placing a continued effort on expanding the unscripted pop culture and lifestyle genre in which they’ve had much success.

Take a look at the seven new development projects in the works at Bravo:

“Look Who’s Hosting Live”

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen turns the tables on celebrities who have envied his job and gives them the ultimate opportunity to host their own live late night talk show, for one night only. From writing monologues, to picking their sidekicks and guests, these hosts-for-a-night will get the chance to live out their fantasy and design their dream show.

Produced by Embassy Row and Most Talkative. Exec producers are Deirdre Connolly, John Jude Schultz, Michael Davies and Andy Cohen.

“Employee of the Month”

They say a great salesperson can sell anything to anyone. Nobody exemplifies this better than top realtor Ryan Serhant. In this fish-out-of-water experiment, Ryan will team up with under-performing sales representatives that deal in anything from cars to seafood to caskets. While Ryan learns the tricks of that particular trade, he will also give the low-selling employee a head-to-toe business overhaul and turn them into sales machines.

Produced by World of Wonder. Exec producers are Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell. Ryan Serhant is co-pxecutive Producer.

“Real Estate Wars”

Two rival real estate agencies in Orange County, California will go head to head in the ultimate competition for pride and prize to see who can sell the most property in six months. Each agency will build an all-star team as they battle for listings and fight for sales of some of the country’s most enviable estates. With egos on the line, this showdown is less about winning and more about proving who runs this city.

Produced by World of Wonder. Exec producers are Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Elise Duran.

“Stripped”

Based on a Scandinavian format, this social experiment tests materialistic individuals who agree to be stripped of everything they own including clothing, furniture and all their coveted possessions for 21 days to find out how their life will be affected. Each day, they will be permitted to take back one item that they can’t live without. This is a survival challenge that doesn’t take place on a desert island, wilderness or outback, but in the confines of one’s own home.

Produced by Original Media. Exec producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Todd Hurvitz.

“I’d Kill for That”

“Double Dare” meets Dolce & Gabbana and “Wipeout” meets Wang in this physical game show that tests how far you would go to win a Birkin bag, Louboutins worn by a coveted Bravolebrity or the latest ‘it’ watch. Each week, friends, co-workers and family members will compete against each other in a series of trivia, brain teasers and hilarious physical obstacles in hopes of winning an enviable object of their desire.

Produced by Embassy Row. Exec producers are Michael Davies, plus Realizer Productions’ Matt Berkowitz and Shauna Monoprio.

“State of Affairs”

Outspoken and no-nonsense infidelity expert Dr. Lisa Paz believes there is no such thing as monogamy and the cheater isn’t always the villain. In this project, she will counsel couples rocked by affairs with her unorthodox beliefs and radical methods to help them decide if they can get past the betrayal and stay together or if they should call it quits.

Produced by Fascination Street. Exec produces are Drew Brown and Steve Berkowitz.

“Invitation Only”

Managing different personalities can be overwhelming, especially when friends clash. In this arcing docu-series, one person will invite a handful of their closest friends from different phases in their life to meet for the very first time and embark on an incredible getaway. With everyone under one roof, will one vacationer’s emotional baggage ruin the group dynamic or will the high school bestie make a love connection with the office confidant?

Produced by 495 Productions. SallyAnn Salsano is exec producing.