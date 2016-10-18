CBS summer series “BrainDead” and “American Gothic” will not be returning to the network’s schedule for second seasons, Variety has learned.
News of the cancellation for both shows comes after the freshman series wrapped low-rated seasons, which ended this September.
“BrainDead” debuted in June to over 4.5 million viewers for its first episode, but sank throughout the season with the final episode bringing in just over 2 million viewers. “American Gothic” also struggled to find an audience with its highest-rated episode bringing in just under 3.6 million viewers.
Both series come from A-list producing teams and kicked off with high hopes from CBS, with the two shows each originally landing straight-to-series 13-episode orders.
“American Gothic” hails from Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and creator Corinne Brinkerhoff. The drama is about a prominent Boston family reeling in the wake of the chilling discovery that someone in their midst is linked to an infamous string of murders. Juliet Rylance, Anthony Starr, Virginia Madsen, Justin Chatwin, Megan Ketch, Elliot Knight, Stephanie Leonidas and Gabriel Bateman starred in the first season.
“BrainDead” hails from some of CBS’s most trusted partners, “The Good Wife’s” Robert and Michelle King. The comic-thriller set in the world of Washington, D.C., politics starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Pino, Aaron Tveit, Tony Shalhoub, Nikki M. James and Johnny Ray Gill.
Though the cancellations were just made official today, the fate of both “American Gothic” and “BrainDead” were pretty much spelled out with the low numbers this summer. “BrainDead’s” cancellation became imminent, as the Kings moved to “The Good Wife” spinoff at CBS All Access and Winstead was cast in “Fargo” Season 3, signaling her being let loose from her commitment to the CBS series.
Both of the shows were favorites that my family looked forward to watching every week that they were on. I was very much looking forward to them coming back. I think summer ratings are probably inaccurate because folks are on the road or out at night; we often watched episodes in demand in the summer to catch up.
Why do really good shows like these get dropped and sophmoric shows get to stay around?!
I watched the first 5-6 episodes of American Gothic, it seemed like an okay show. Not sure if it gets much worse in the second half or not. Hope it got a satisfying ending.
Well. I liked Braindead. It was different, unique and funny. Sometimes working people need this type of show – not serious, no need to try to figure out twists and turns that most shows have nowadays, funny, silly, relaxing, and did I say.. different and unique. I hate to see it go.
BRAIN DEAD WAS A GREAT SHOW HATE TO SEE IT CANCELED MAYBE SOME OTHER NETWORK WILL PICK IT UP
Mercy killing.
Are the producers and the network smart enough to run a minute-by-minute? Then correlate it to political comments? In the pilot, Brain Dead had 3 pretty clear attacks on the right in the first 8 minutes…sure – alienate half your potential audience in the first 8 minutes.
I just thought it was fresh and funny. Political satires are funny to me no matter which party they seem to poke fun at. Can often be interchangeable as far as I am concerned. It’s just a show; not a real political statement against one party. Same with the Alpha House
BrainDead was stillborn from the log line, and American Gothic didn’t have a single likable character. Did CBS really expect to attract and maintain audiences for a comedy that isn’t funny and a drama with no one to root for? Probably not. These weak summer shows were bones thrown to the Kings and Brinkerhoff to keep them financially happy while they worked on developing more promising properties for the CBS All Access subscription service and the CW, which CBS co-owns.
The trailers for these shows both looked atrocious. How they wound up as series is beyond me.
Not a surprise about BRAINDEAD, but still a shame. All the elements were there, but somehow they just didn’t jell the way they should have.