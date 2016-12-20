Patrick Stewart won’t be blunt-talking for a third season.

Starz has canceled “Blunt Talk” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. Starring Stewart, the comedy was exec produced by Seth MacFarlane, and created by Jonathan Ames.

The half-hour scripted series follows Walter Blunt, played by Stewart, a Brit who’s intent on taking over American cable news, and the fallout from his unintentional, yet misguided decision-making both on air and off.

With the star power both on-screen and off-screen, “Blunt Talk” landed a hefty 20-episode, two-season commitment at the time it was ordered in early 2015. The first season premiered in summer 2015 and the second season just wrapped up earlier this month. Now that the initial double-season order has run its course, Starz has opted not to go forth with a third installment, likely due to the struggle to find an audience.

“Blunt Talk” was averaging just 120,000 total viewers for its premiere airings in Season 2, and just around 51,000 in the 18-49 demographic. (Demo ratings aren’t as relevant to premium cable networks, which don’t rely on advertising.) The series was garnering just over 10% of the audience of popular series “Outlander,” and under half of the audience for “Ash vs. Evil Dead.”

“We are grateful to Jonathan and Patrick for the tirades and laughs that Walter Blunt delivered to fans with such aplomb,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz, in a statement released to Variety. “While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons by our wonderful partners and collaborators on ‘Blunt Talk,’ from Seth MacFarlane and our studio MRC, to our actors, writers and crew. It was a very special show with a heartfelt message. It was an honor serving you, Major.”

“Blunt Talk” was produced by Media Rights Capital. Exec producers were MacFarlane, Ames, Tristram Shapeero, and Stephanie Davis.

Oriana Schwindt contributed to this report.