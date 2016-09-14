Netflix’s “Bloodline” will end after Season 3, Variety has confirmed.

“’Bloodline’ season three will be the show’s final season,” Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland said in a statement released to Variety. “Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler are thoughtful and visionary storytellers, who lead a prestigious cast, that includes Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn, who have both garnered two Emmy nominations for their roles on the series. Together, with our collaborative partners at Sony Pictures Television, they created a seductive show that Netflix viewers worldwide love and continue to discover. We are looking forward to the exciting climax KZK have in store for the series conclusion in May 2017.”

The series has been cancelled following its 2017 run, with its third season set to consist of 10 episodes. A premiere date for the final season has yet to be announced. “Bloodline” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, and it’s unclear whether the studio will shop the drama around following its conclusion on Netflix. The show films in Florida, where its first and second seasons were covered under the state’s entertainment tax incentives, but Florida opted to discontinue its credits program this year, making the series a more costly proposition moving forward.

“Bloodline” was created and exec produced by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler, and stars Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ben Mendelsohn. Chandler and Mendelsohn are both nominated for 2016 Emmy Awards for their work in the drama’s second season, and were previously nominated last year. Netflix renewed the show for Season 3 in July.

Speaking to Variety ahead of the show’s debut, Zelman admitted that the creators had plans for up to six seasons of “Bloodline,” should Netflix want them: “Even when we pitched the show we had ideas for what five, six seasons of the show could be because that was very important to us to think about ‘how does this evolve season by season?'”