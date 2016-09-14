Netflix’s “Bloodline” will end after Season 3, Variety has confirmed.
“’Bloodline’ season three will be the show’s final season,” Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland said in a statement released to Variety. “Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler are thoughtful and visionary storytellers, who lead a prestigious cast, that includes Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn, who have both garnered two Emmy nominations for their roles on the series. Together, with our collaborative partners at Sony Pictures Television, they created a seductive show that Netflix viewers worldwide love and continue to discover. We are looking forward to the exciting climax KZK have in store for the series conclusion in May 2017.”
The series has been cancelled following its 2017 run, with its third season set to consist of 10 episodes. A premiere date for the final season has yet to be announced. “Bloodline” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, and it’s unclear whether the studio will shop the drama around following its conclusion on Netflix. The show films in Florida, where its first and second seasons were covered under the state’s entertainment tax incentives, but Florida opted to discontinue its credits program this year, making the series a more costly proposition moving forward.
“Bloodline” was created and exec produced by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler, and stars Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ben Mendelsohn. Chandler and Mendelsohn are both nominated for 2016 Emmy Awards for their work in the drama’s second season, and were previously nominated last year. Netflix renewed the show for Season 3 in July.
Speaking to Variety ahead of the show’s debut, Zelman admitted that the creators had plans for up to six seasons of “Bloodline,” should Netflix want them: “Even when we pitched the show we had ideas for what five, six seasons of the show could be because that was very important to us to think about ‘how does this evolve season by season?'”
Love it… so addictive have been binge watching the past two season in 3 days along with the rest of my family…Don’t stop series it’s amazing!!!!
It is a really well written show and our whole family enjoys it we are sad to see that this will be the last season. I really hope it goes out as well as the rest of the show has went on for the past two years. Please give us a heads up when the final season begins, thank you
Of course Bloodline is cancelled. It was way too good to survive. Kyle Chandler and the incredible cast were way too good and the ensemble cast terrific. Reminds me of CBS brilliant decision to cut Battle Creek after 2/3 of a season was beyond stupid. They cancelled it after two freaking episodes. My blood pressure is about to blow up. There are several more that have been killed before they were ever seen. It’s pitiful.
We love the show and wish it went on for much longer. We are telling every one to watch it.
So you have higher rating then orange is the new black and you end it. Damn what is wrong with you , I am not impressed with shows like orange is the new black. I am picky on what I watch and get hooked on.
Ummmmmm They forgot to get my approval first….. Damn them !!!
I think the most telling sentence in this story as to why the seris was cancelled is “The show films in Florida, where its first and second seasons were covered under the state’s entertainment tax incentives, but Florida opted to discontinue its credits program this year, making the series a more costly proposition moving forward”. Sounds a bit of a poker match between Sony and FL. Maybe there’s a chance FL will change its tune as far as tax incentives go by the time season 3 is wrapped? We can only wish…
One of best on TV hate to see them cancel after only 3 seasons.
What do these wonderful actors HAVE to do to keep a show ON AIR…they’re nominated for emmy – get lots of great reviews…and then get CANCELLED….what’s wrong with THIS picture…franki
Great show! It is a shame that it will now end after the next season. Great acting, great direction, great writing. Every twist is a delight, and each new character has made the show even better.
Oh well, I guess its back to another reality show, another CSI, or another Law and Order. It seems anything with imagination and freshness never lasts.
Absolutely ridiculous!!!! This show has it all! What are they thinking?
This was the best TV story going by far, The writers and actors are perfect for the unique storyline. My husband and I, friends and family, are very disappointed and hope “shopping around” will keep this program going. Even 6 seasons isn’t long enough.
What the heck? ??? I am soooooo tired of shows like Bloodline, and Nashville getting cancelled. The shows that replace them are not the calibre that we need. I’m ready to just cancel Netflix, and cable. They come out with some of the most thought provoking, intelligent shows, then cancel them. I’m done! !!!
Wooow such a stupid move Netflix I,m cancelling after season 3 You,ve made a very not thought out move on this one!!!
That’s complete Rubbish. Cancel orange is the new black before the best Netflix series!
No wonder why things get cancelled. Great show to long in between. People move on. So stupid
Literally I’ve only been watching Bloodline on Netflix as Im so busy atm, but always so keen on watching it. Such a shame on Netflix for not hyping up the show or giving its actors or episodes any form of credit. Shit marketing. Honestly last episode left me anrgy wanting to know more.. Amazing show tbh
Best show on TV. Crushed to hear it was cancelled. Netflix never gave it the marketing campaign it deserved.
So sad! This is the best tv series ever!! Brilliant writing, gifted actors and incredible scenery! I encourage everyone with Netfix to watch this show. Poor decision by the network!!
Come on Netflix!!!! Please, please apply a swift in nutshot to the shrunken balls and even less developed brains of those imbeciles at Disney and Lucasfilm…and get us a “Star Wars” live action series….or at least a mini-series! If a project like that were ever to go to ABC the space-time continuum would collapse on itself….whatever that means….
That’s too bad..The show is one of only shows I watch.Great writing .Lots of beautiful locations on the East Coast to continue the series.Please reconsider.
Literally awful.
A real shame!!!! One of the best dramas ever on TV. No reason at all to cancel it. Why introduce an audience into a fine well acting show for then suddenly eliminate it, leaving them with a sense of been cheated. Please reconsider, or this will seriously affect the image of Netflix as a Prime and reliable source of entertainment in streaming media.
Best show ever. I only have Netflix because of this show. Bad decision Netflix. I will probably cancel my Netflix account after the conclusion of season 3.
Best show on televison other than Game Of Thrones. Such a stupid decision.
Please say it isn’t so! This show can go on for 6 or more seasons. Get out of Florida and move to another state for filming. The options are endless. Move to the Maine coast. Just don’t cancel the show.
I love this show and live in Maine. They could definitely do some great work here!
Damn!! I love this show!! Please find another home for this fabulous show!! Netflix- you raised our subscription price. KEEP THIS SHOW!! Kyle Chandler is hypnotic and I can practically feel the heat through the tv of that magical location. KEEP THE SHOW!!!
So, NetFlix, just like all the other greedy corporate bastards, you’ll cancel “Bloodline” simply because Florida cancels your tax incentives?? Shame oon y
Maine! Although I am not thrilled with the Governor, Maine could use the revenue that the series could bring and it has a beautiful coastline!
Terrible news for the many dedicated fans of Bloodline. #bloodliners I hope another location can be found to continue the story, if the showrunners want to extend it past 3 seasons. I love this smart, well acted, and tropical show.