‘Big Brother’ Contestants Learn Presidential Election Results (Watch)

The six remaining contestants on “Big Brother: Over The Top” learned the results of the presidential election on Tuesday, and to say they were shocked is an understatement.

The reality TV show locks strangers in a house, where they cannot access phones, television or the internet, nor have contact with the outside world.

“It’s pretty safe to say you are the only six people in the country, maybe in the entire world, who do not know who won,” host Julie Chen teased the anxious contestants Thursday night. “It’s time to find out.” Watch the reveal below:

The #BBOTT Houseguests react to the results of the 2016 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/wWd6ZS9HSx — BBOverTheTop (@BBOverTheTop) November 11, 2016

After Chen announced Donald Trump as the winner, audible gasps could be heard. “Julie, you’re joking,” one female contestant said off-camera.

“Gay people, where were you?” asked Jason Roy, who is openly gay. “Minorities, where were you?”

“That’s what I said, the majority who typically vote are older white Republican males,” Danielle Vickey — a teacher — explained. “I was really hope our generation would take their vote and be heard.”

The election results show it was not just white males who supported Trump, but white females as well.

“Oh there’s going to be sh-t when we get out,” replied Justin Duncan.

“Can we just stay in here for the next four years?” Roy asked.

“She had to be f-cking with us,” bemoaned Shelby Stockton, a law school graduation. “Julie, come back! Tell us it was a prank.”

The contestants are in the seventh week of the ten-week season. They entered the “Big Brother” house in late September and have been sequestered from the real world ever since.

Donald Trump, a former reality star himself, earned a decisive victory in the presidential election on Tuesday.