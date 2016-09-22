NBC has renewed summer reality series “Better Late Than Never” for a second season, Variety has learned.
Over the course of its four-episode first season, “Better Late Than Never” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen most-current ratings — live-plus-seven numbers with live-plus-same day substituted for the most recent weeks, in which delayed viewing numbers are unavailable.
The series stars Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and comedian Jeff Dye exploring Asia together on a group excursion — traveling to Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Hong Kong; and Phuket and Chiang Mai, Thailand.
“Like everyone else, we fell in love with all the adventures Henry, William, Terry, George and Jeff faced as they educated themselves and adapted to new customs in foreign cities,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “This innovative format allows for unprecedented escapades that cut through the clutter and grabbed viewer’s attention. We can’t wait to see what places they explore and how they adapt to their environment in season two.”
No location has yet been set for the series’ second season. Winkler, Shatner, Bradshaw, Foreman and Dye are all set to return.
“Better Late Than Never” is executive produced by Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Winkler, Jason Ehrlich, Alex Katz and Tim Crescenti. Universal Television Alternative Studio produces the show in association with Storyline Entertainment, Small World IFT and CJ Entertainment & Media. It is based on the CJ Entertainment & Media show “Grandpa Over Flowers,” which airs in China and South Korea.
thank you so much for bringing a second season!!! More shows like this need to be on TV. Enough of murders and hate.We need laughter and this has it.Can not wait!!!
I loved this show! It made me laugh so hard that I literally had tears and that rarely happens. I encouraged all of my Friends to watch this show, the interaction between these five guys was priceless. Please continue their adventures.
We love this show and praying it comes back on cause it really better than others shows on television these days.
Can’t wait to see the next trip with these guys!!! Love love……wonderful television!
I am a 67 year old woman — I would love to ride bicycle across the USA — are the boys up to it ?
YAY! One of the funniest, clean shows I have ever seen!
Thank you so much for bringing back Better Late Than Never for season two
I’m happy that the show is coming back. These guys are hysterical. I needed to see a funny show like this to take me out of my doldrums.
I don’t watch much comedy, because I don’t laugh much at the shows that are out. I’m so happy the show is coming back. Too bad there’s no room for Jack Nickelson, and Morgan Freeman. Bucket List.
Soooo happy this was renewed. Just great entertainment and seeing and learning about other cultures in such a fun way. Glad all,will be back for the second season. Now they all must stay healthy and be ready to go! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Very excited to see this come back! I loved all the Korean versions/seasons of this, and hope to have it a long running series/with spinoffs, just like the Korean ones. The US version is unique and I think they can put their own unique twists on the spinoffs, too.
I loved that show! So glad it will be back for Season 2!
Great show! Hope the whole cast will be back.
Omg, I’m so very happy that those wonderful, funny, handsome men are coming back… SO HAPPY!!! Thank you, thank you thank you all!! They really put a smile on my face.