NBC has renewed summer reality series “Better Late Than Never” for a second season, Variety has learned.

Over the course of its four-episode first season, “Better Late Than Never” averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen most-current ratings — live-plus-seven numbers with live-plus-same day substituted for the most recent weeks, in which delayed viewing numbers are unavailable.

The series stars Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and comedian Jeff Dye exploring Asia together on a group excursion — traveling to Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Hong Kong; and Phuket and Chiang Mai, Thailand.

“Like everyone else, we fell in love with all the adventures Henry, William, Terry, George and Jeff faced as they educated themselves and adapted to new customs in foreign cities,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “This innovative format allows for unprecedented escapades that cut through the clutter and grabbed viewer’s attention. We can’t wait to see what places they explore and how they adapt to their environment in season two.”

No location has yet been set for the series’ second season. Winkler, Shatner, Bradshaw, Foreman and Dye are all set to return.

“Better Late Than Never” is executive produced by Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Winkler, Jason Ehrlich, Alex Katz and Tim Crescenti. Universal Television Alternative Studio produces the show in association with Storyline Entertainment, Small World IFT and CJ Entertainment & Media. It is based on the CJ Entertainment & Media show “Grandpa Over Flowers,” which airs in China and South Korea.