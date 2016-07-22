It’s official: “Bates Motel” is closing its doors after the upcoming fifth season.
The executive producers made the announcement during their panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, and with a post on Twitter.
The news comes as little surprise, given the climactic fourth season finale (which saw a pivotal plot twist) and the creatives’ long-standing plan to wrap up the drama on their own terms.
Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin have been vocal about their vision of the series as a five-season run, telling Variety, “From the end of the first season, Carlton and I both had the exact same instinct of five seasons.” Ehrin promised that they’ve long had an endgame in mind, “Emotionally, yes, a very specific one. I will say it’s beautiful.”
The Comic-Con panel also dropped a major piece of news: Rihanna will guest star in Season 5 in an iconic “Psycho” role.
A&E’s “Bates Motel” was handed a two-season renewal in June 2015, with plans for two 10-episodes runs for seasons 4 and 5.
The critically acclaimed series is a contemporary prequel to the film “Psycho” and shows how Norman Bates (played by Freddie Highmore) unravels through his teenage years. Vera Farmiga plays his mother, Norma Bates.
Farmiga received an Emmy nomination in 2013 for her role. This season, the show received two nominations for cinematography and music competition.
I don’t know, Vera Farmiga drove me crazy sometimes. NOT in the good way, I have watched many a serial killer/ mind becoming mush, etc kind of show. I thought some of her acting was so off the wall at times. O_o… I get that she was playing a difficult woman, but my goodness.
Regardless, I loved this show mostly. I think they took it in some directions that were not believable, but overall good job. :) I can’t wait to see the wrap up.
Nooooooooo! Don’t cancel it! If they do, I hope Netflix picks it up or something.
I thought the writing and acting on this series was absolutely brilliant! It was captivating and allowed you to look into the psyche of Norman Bates as he transformed into the Psycho character. I love this show and am very sad that we only have one more season to watch. Sadly, I think the enormous break between seasons is what caused the drop in audience participation. We had to wait too long to see the next season. Most shows that ran like that were on a three month break but when you have to wait almost a year, it is difficult to keep everyone engaged. I will love to watch it several times over when it heads to reruns or Netflix. It was one of the most brilliantly written shows I have seen in a long, long time. The actors were perfect for their parts accordingly. Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga played off of each other so beautifully. Great show, will miss it dearly!!
Great show i will surely miss it but the drawback was the loooonng….break in between season’s. Why it took a year plus for 6or7 shows i’ll never understand. I think people kind of forgot what even happened the last time they saw it, it was so long. I really believe it could of gone on longer alot of people enjoyed the show when it finally did come on.
God, I hope they repent their decision in choosing Rihanna for this role. SUCKY SUCKY CHOICE PRODUCERS!!. RIHANNA SUCKS IN EVERY WAY, ESPECIALLY acting. Choose again, please and not to sound prejudice but she’s not even the right color!!…the original character was a white woman.
Give me a f***** break
Yes…..great job of casting there fella’s…..way to ruin a final season of one of the best shows I have ever watched. Why didn’t you put Tara Reid, Kim Kardashian or Paris Hilton instead, good lord…..really, all the actresses who would have loved that role, you pick this talentless skank……unreal….as someone else said, I hope the shower scene is in the first episode!!!!!
Sadly, they have ruined the final season by casting Rihanna in the pivotal role of Marion Crane. The only saving grace is being able to see her die in the shower.
Wish these singers would stick to what they do best so that we could avoid such stunt casting.
One can only hope that the shower scene occurs early in the season.
It should be an interesting final season.
I love this show and am so sad about the new it will be ending…
It makes sense but I’ll really miss it. The show is fantastic!
Well, we already knew that, didn’t we?