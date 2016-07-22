It’s official: “Bates Motel” is closing its doors after the upcoming fifth season.

The executive producers made the announcement during their panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, and with a post on Twitter.

It's official, the #BatesMotel will close after Season 5 #SDCC — Bates Motel on A&E (@InsideBates) July 22, 2016

The news comes as little surprise, given the climactic fourth season finale (which saw a pivotal plot twist) and the creatives’ long-standing plan to wrap up the drama on their own terms.

Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin have been vocal about their vision of the series as a five-season run, telling Variety, “From the end of the first season, Carlton and I both had the exact same instinct of five seasons.” Ehrin promised that they’ve long had an endgame in mind, “Emotionally, yes, a very specific one. I will say it’s beautiful.”

The Comic-Con panel also dropped a major piece of news: Rihanna will guest star in Season 5 in an iconic “Psycho” role.

A&E’s “Bates Motel” was handed a two-season renewal in June 2015, with plans for two 10-episodes runs for seasons 4 and 5.

The critically acclaimed series is a contemporary prequel to the film “Psycho” and shows how Norman Bates (played by Freddie Highmore) unravels through his teenage years. Vera Farmiga plays his mother, Norma Bates.

Farmiga received an Emmy nomination in 2013 for her role. This season, the show received two nominations for cinematography and music competition.