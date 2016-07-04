Banijay Group Takes Minority Stake in New Italian Shingle Dry

LONDON — Leading television production and distribution outfit Banijay Group has taken a minority stake in new Italian television shingle Dry.

The production company, which has been formed by veteran Italian producers Fabrizio Levolella, Danila Battaglini, Francesco Lauber and Leopoldo Gasparotto, aims to take advantage of the combined experience of its partners in the production of successful formats such as “Masterchef,” “X Factor,” “Pechino Express,” “4 Ristoranti” and “Undressed.”

Dry, which is an acronym for “don’t repeat yourself,” will also strive to create and develop new and original formats for Italian and international markets.

“We know that experience is important but sometimes involves the risk [of becoming] stuck in a rut,” said Dry managing director Levolella in a statement. “That’s why our goal is not to repeat ourselves and look and invent something new.”

Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti added: “Banijay Group is at the forefront of ground-breaking and original content production. There is a great deal of creativity emanating from the highly motivated management team at Dry and we look forward to working closely with them and to effectively rolling out innovative formats across the world.”

Earlier this year, European shingles Banijay Group and Zodiak Media finalized their merger to create a $1 billion production and distribution powerhouse, with a presence in more than 18 countries, producing entertainment, drama, factual, reality entertainment, docu-drama and children’s and animation programming.