Fox Networks Ups Audrey Steele, Suzanne Sullivan

Brian Steinberg

Audrey Steele has been promoted to executive vice president of sales research insights and strategy and Suzanne Sullivan has been promoted to executive vice president of entertainment sales at Fox Networks Group

Steele will be responsible for finding value for advertisers in Fox audiences and their viewing behaviors, while  Sullivan will oversee national sales and client solutions for the Fox Networks Group’s entertainment networks and media sites, with an eye toward putting together ad packages across various assets.

“They both possess the unique skill set of leadership coupled with analytic and strategic thinking. Audrey’s contributions in the development of multiplatform tools, measurement tactics and sales positioning have been crucial as our organization has evolved,’ said Toby Byrne, president of advertising sales for Fox Networks Group, in a statement “Suzanne’s sales experience and insight to marketplace dynamics make her a vital member of our executive team. Their dedication and focus on creative solutions has enabled Fox’s advertising partners to take full advantage of our bold programming and unmatched audience engagement.”

Steele previously served as  senior vice president of sales research and marketing for Fox Broadcasting. Prior to joining Fox,  she was senior vice
president of strategic media resources at Zenith Media. Sullivan was most recently senior vice president at Fox Networks Group Sales. She joined Fox Broadcasting as an account executive in 2005 and served as senior vice president, eastern sales for Fox Broadcasting Entertainment from 2011 to 2014. Prior to joining Fox, Sullivan spent 12 years in the media buying departments at BBDO and OMD.

