FX has renewed freshman series “Better Things” and “Atlanta” for second seasons, Variety has learned. Both will return with 10-episodes for Season 2.

The double dose of renewals comes in the midst of the first seasons for the series, which both premiered at the beginning of this month, showcasing FX’s strong backing of the shows.

“Atlanta,” created by Donald Glover, scored the best premiere numbers for any basic cable primetime scripted comedy in over three years in the 18-49 demo. The most recent episode, which aired on Sept. 13, brought in 1.3 million viewers, according to “Live “3” estimates, and a new episode airs tonight.

“Better Things,” hailing from creator and star Pamela Adlon, is the most-female driven show for FX in the network’s history, receiving strong reviews from critics across the board. According to “Live +7” estimates, the comedy is averaging 1.4 million total viewers.

Writing about both shows, Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya said, “In the tradition of ‘Louie,’ two strong debut series reinforce FX’s comedy brand and redefine the half-hour sitcom.”

“It’s really gratifying to launch two new comedies that have received overwhelming critical acclaim right out of the gate and that are emblematic of FX’s award-winning brand,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “It is clear to us that ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Better Things’ have struck a nerve with viewers, which is a credit to Donald Glover’s vision for ‘Atlanta’ and Pamela Adlon’s vision for ‘Better Things.’ They, along with their spectacular casts, writers and directors, have created exceptional shows that we are incredibly proud to produce.”

“Atlanta” follows two cousins who work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and their families’ lives. Glover — who created, executive producers and stars in the series — toplines the comedy, alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield. Other exec producers are MGMT Entertainment’s Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. FX Prods. producers.

“Better Things” is about a single working actor — played by Adlon — raising her three daughters, portrayed by Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward. Adlon serves as executive producer with Louis C.K., Blair Breard and Dave Becky. The show hails from FX Prods., 3 Arts Entertainment and C.K.’s banner Pig Newton.