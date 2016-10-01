“Aquarius” is canceled at NBC after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.
The Charles Manson drama, created by John McNamara and starring David Duchovny, premiered May 28, 2015. It was picked up straight to series, and following the premiere’s broadcast, the full 13-episode first season was released on NBC’s website and mobile apps for four weeks. The second season premiered June 16, 2016.
Sources tell Variety that several of the actors were released from their contracts a few months ago.
The series was set in Los Angeles in 1967. Duchovny played Detective Sam Hodiak who was tasked with investigating the disappearance of a teenaged girl (Emma Dumont), only to find out that she was with the Manson Family.
Gethin Anthony played a fictionalized version of Manson. The rest of the core cast included Grey Damon, Claire Holt, Ambyr Childers, Madisen Beaty, Cameron Deane, Michaela McManus, Brían F. O’Byrne and Chance Kelly.
The show faced some controversy during its second season when Sharon Tate’s sister, unhappy with how the show handled her sibling’s murder, called for a boycott.
In his review for Variety, critic Brian Lowry wrote, “In making all the episodes available online after its premier, it’s either an interesting experiment, charitably speaking, or an unceremonious dumping of a project whose prospects are, admittedly, uncertain.”
A good historical crime drama cancelled. What a shame. It’s sad that Sharon Tate’s sister didn’t appreciate the way they portraited her sisters death. That must have been difficult for her. It would have bothered me. Nevertheless, instead of coming to an understanding with the sibling, NBC showed how spineless they were with cancelling this TV drama all together.
The Tate, LaBianca murders by Charles Manson and his group in the late sixties were unfortunately an important historical part to the end of the “Flower Power” of the sixties and what it represented.
Aquarius, if NBC would have allowed It to continue could have touched other stories from the sixties as well as the legal elements to the Charles Manson murders.
Perhaps this show was shoped around to others, I don’t know but, this definitely could have continued with FX, HBO etc.
So disappointed. One of the few shows I watched. Excellent show I love David Duchovny. Just wanted one more season to see how it ended. Left me hanging.
It is so frustrating that a good show you get involved in suddenly gets pulled. The networks bring programs on and then start moving them around in different time slots and people don’t keep up and ratings suffer. It gets very frustrating. Everyone does not have a DVR box they can set to follow them from one slot to another. The comments are good ones. I hope the networks keep up with them.
well scripted,well acted and had a loyal if not huge audience…I can see why one of the old “big three” canceled the project.
Totally agree with you. I lived this… It was horrible. There was a disclaimer too that it was only based on the story. It was pretty rough to watch at times but really drew you in.
How about Netflix? Would be nice to finish the storyline.
yes, this would be a nice idea….
Great idea!
I liked Aquarius, the story line was interesting to me & I’m sorry to see it go. But I’m a huge David Duchovny fan & maybe this will leave him time to do more X-Files.
Dear NBC
Thank you!
I guess this means the moon is no longer in the seventh house, Jupiter is not aligned with Mars, and no way peace is gonna guide our planet?
More wasteland programming from the “big three.”