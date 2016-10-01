“Aquarius” is canceled at NBC after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The Charles Manson drama, created by John McNamara and starring David Duchovny, premiered May 28, 2015. It was picked up straight to series, and following the premiere’s broadcast, the full 13-episode first season was released on NBC’s website and mobile apps for four weeks. The second season premiered June 16, 2016.

Sources tell Variety that several of the actors were released from their contracts a few months ago.

The series was set in Los Angeles in 1967. Duchovny played Detective Sam Hodiak who was tasked with investigating the disappearance of a teenaged girl (Emma Dumont), only to find out that she was with the Manson Family.

Gethin Anthony played a fictionalized version of Manson. The rest of the core cast included Grey Damon, Claire Holt, Ambyr Childers, Madisen Beaty, Cameron Deane, Michaela McManus, Brían F. O’Byrne and Chance Kelly.

The show faced some controversy during its second season when Sharon Tate’s sister, unhappy with how the show handled her sibling’s murder, called for a boycott.

In his review for Variety, critic Brian Lowry wrote, “In making all the episodes available online after its premier, it’s either an interesting experiment, charitably speaking, or an unceremonious dumping of a project whose prospects are, admittedly, uncertain.”