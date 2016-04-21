Former ITV Studios America exec Patrice Andrews has been tapped to serve as general manager of Animal Planet.

Starting in June, Andrews will oversee day-to-day operations at the Discovery Communications cabler, reporting to Rich Ross, group president of Discovery, Animal Planet and Science Channel. Her appointment follows the shuffle last August when former Animal Planet chief Marjorie Kaplan moved to London to run Discovery’s international content division and Ross took on oversight of the channel.

Andrews succeeds Rick Holzman who had been exec VP and g.m. of Animal Planet since 2014 but left the company in November. She will be based in New York.

“Patrice is a consummate storyteller and creative leader. Combining her love of production with her love of animals makes her the perfect general manager for Animal Planet,” Ross said.

Andrews previously spent 11 years with ITV Studios America, most recently as East Coast chief operating officer. She oversaw the production of pilots and series for numerous outlets. Before ITV, Andrews was an exec producer of non-fiction programming for A&E Network. Earlier in her career Andrews worked for Discovery in its film unit and in special projects.