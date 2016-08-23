Former Fox News Host Andrea Tantaros Files Suit Alleging Sexual Harassment

Andrea Tantaros, a former host of Fox News Channel program like “The Five” and “Outnumbered,” is the latest female staffer at the popular cable-news outlet to levy sexual-harassment charges at the 21st Century Fox-owned property.
In a lawsuit filed Monday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Tantaros alleged that senior executives at the network retaliated against her after she complained about being inappropriate remarks made to her by Roger Ailes, the former chairman and chief executive of the network. Ailes left Fox News last month in the wake of an internal investigation that is believed to have turned up evidence of several female employees at the operation being harassed sexually during their time of employment. Ailes has denied all allegations, the first of which were made by Gretchen Carlson, another former Fox News Channel anchor who alleged her contract at the network was terminated after she complained about how women were treated at the news network,.
A Fox News spokesperson said the network would not comment on pending litigation.
The legal filing is the most recent twist in a saga that has fascinated New York media circles. The network’s parent company has moved quickly to resolve the matter, placing executive chairman Rupert Murdoch in charge of Fox News and Fox Business, and elevating longtime senior employees Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy to co-presidents of the units. Fox News ratings continue to dominate those of rivals, and the company seems to hope that its business can continue on as usual. Even so, a parade of former staffers who have revealed lurid allegations about treatment during their time at the network continues to keep the matter in the public eye.
In the suit, Tantaros alleges Ailes made demeaning remarks to her, such as “I bet you look good in a bikini,” and also asked inappropriate questions about her romantic life as well as the lives of other Fox News staffers. When Tarantos and her representatives complained to senior Fox News executives, the suit alleges, the anchor was first moved to the daytime program “Outnumbered’ from “The Five,” and was told to cease her complaints because it was likely she would not prevail.
The suit seeks as much as $23 million, as well as $26 million in punitive damages and reimbursement of attorney fees.
I find it interesting that these women are quiet and happy taking large salaries from an organization up and until there is a contract dispute. It is then that their situation was intolerable and they reveal that they “suffered” for years. I suspect that had agents for Andrea and/or Gretchen Carlson reached an agreement on salaries and air-time, they would still be on the air and delighted to be at FOX or any other news organization. I would have an easier time being sympathetic if they would display their angst, feminist outrage and disappointment the moment a problem arose rather then wait until contracts are addressed. I cannot imagine that these contracts do not have morals clauses that cover both parties. I worked in a male dominated environment for years. If there was ANY indication that a joke or treatment was going to escalate or become an issue I went to HR. If they failed in their responsibilities I worked my way up the chain of command. I earned a good salary to do my job but I would have left a position and the company if I felt something was inherently wrong in the way people were treated.
You’re a moron. You clearly have concept of what kind of influence these people have, and had over their employees, in this industry. You also seem to have zero ability for empathy or rational thought and what it must be like for these women in these situations.
Everyone at Fox News has either worked for or has gone on to work for Fox competitors Which means that this sort of behaviour goes on the industry. Also O’Reilly should have been dumped backed in 2004 after the loofah revelations.
OK..this is just gold digging now.
Why? Because every woman who was harassed is coming back for their just desserts? That makes it gold digging? I think you don’t understand the meaning.
It seems to me that the Network that demeans minority’s rights would be the same Network that would foster harassment against women. Fox maintains high ratings by catering to the lowest common denominator. It would be a gift to see Americans lift themselves over hate and fear to a tolerant mentality that hopes for the best in all.
Amen, dude.
These women want to compete in a “man’s world” but can’t handle verbal harassment? Just stay in the house and clean something, bake some cookies, and get me a beer.
Agree.
Why should verbal harassment be ok in ANY world? Why on Earth do you think that makes ANY kind of sense for a professional workplace? Why do you think that verbal harassment is the beginning and end of the harassment they suffered? Ohh, wait…you DON’T think! That’s why you said those things.
Hope she wins. Ailes is a fat pig and I believe every one of those ladies.
Agreed Ailes is a slime but if you are familiar with Tantaros, you wouldn’t believe a thing she says. I believed Carlson from day 1, I wouldn’t believe anything tantaros says.
good and hopefully Fox will rid itself of that O’Riley thing.
Its to bad those woman did not wear body camaras like the police do,what would have been a compliment 10 years ago is now a major pay day.We will never know what really happened.If there wasnt a pot of gold to be had they would probably all would still be working at fox