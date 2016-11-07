TV Land Greenlights Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari’s Dramedy ‘American Woman’

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
American Woman TV Land Paramount Network
Courtesy of TV Land

TV Land has greenlit “American Woman,” the 1970’s period dramedy inspired by the real life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle RichardsVariety has learned. The series stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari.

“American Woman” has landed a 12-episode order. No premiere date has been set yet.

Related

kyle richards tv land

John Wells, John Riggi Developing Comedy Based on Kyle Richards’ Life

Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, “American Woman” follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it.

The show is inspired by the upbringing of Richards’, who is known from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She will serve as co-executive producer on the series.

John Riggi is writer and will serve as executive producer, alongside “Shameless” vet John Wells and Alex Hardcastle, who directed the pilot. Warner Horizon Television and John Wells Productions are behind the series.

“We feel very lucky to be working with John Riggi and John Wells on this fantastic series that is not only beautifully written and directed, but has a stellar cast that portrays the themes of the ‘70s in a way that is still relevant today,” said TV Land’s Keith Cox, president of development and original programming.

“American Woman” is the latest scripted series picked up at TV Land, which has been put back on the mark with the critical success of Darren Star’s “Younger” and the comedy “Teachers.” Currently in development at the cabler are high-profile reboots of “Heathers” and “First Wives Club.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Andrea Paul says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      I am a huge fan of Kyle Richard’s and I’m totally stoked for this show to come out!

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad