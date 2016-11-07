TV Land Greenlights Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari’s Dramedy ‘American Woman’

TV Land has greenlit “American Woman,” the 1970’s period dramedy inspired by the real life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards, Variety has learned. The series stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari.

“American Woman” has landed a 12-episode order. No premiere date has been set yet.

Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, “American Woman” follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it.

The show is inspired by the upbringing of Richards’, who is known from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She will serve as co-executive producer on the series.

John Riggi is writer and will serve as executive producer, alongside “Shameless” vet John Wells and Alex Hardcastle, who directed the pilot. Warner Horizon Television and John Wells Productions are behind the series.

“We feel very lucky to be working with John Riggi and John Wells on this fantastic series that is not only beautifully written and directed, but has a stellar cast that portrays the themes of the ‘70s in a way that is still relevant today,” said TV Land’s Keith Cox, president of development and original programming.

“American Woman” is the latest scripted series picked up at TV Land, which has been put back on the mark with the critical success of Darren Star’s “Younger” and the comedy “Teachers.” Currently in development at the cabler are high-profile reboots of “Heathers” and “First Wives Club.”