Alex Wagner, the popular one-time MSNBC host, will join “CBS This Morning” as co-host of its Saturday edition, while also serving as a correspondent for CBS News.

She will appear alongside co-host Anthony Mason on the Saturday morning program starting November 19. Vinita Nair, the current co-host, is leaving CBS News. Wagner has been serving as a contributor to both CBS News and its broadband service, CBSN, for the past several months.

Wagner joins CBS News from “The Atlantic”, where she was a senior editor reporting on politics, culture and social trends. She will continue to work with the outlet as a contributing editor, writing for the magazine and moderating live events. She has also served as a guest correspondent on “The Circus: The Greatest Political Show on Earth,” which is presented on Showtime, a division of CBS. Wagner was the host of the Emmy-nominated “Now with Alex Wagner,” a daily news program on MSNBC. She joined MSNBC in 2010 as an analyst and frequent guest on the cable network’s programs.

“I couldn’t be more honored or more excited to join the CBS family,” said Wagner, in a prepared statement. “I’m greatly looking forward to covering stories from every corner of the news universe, and can’t wait to get started on Saturday.” Wagner “is a gifted journalist who brings an energy and passion to her work. She will thrive on this program where we cover everything from breaking news to the latest societal and cultural trends,” said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of “CBS This Morning.”

Earlier, Wagner was a reporter with the Huffington Post, where she covered innovation and the American economy. She also served as the White House Correspondent for AOL’s “Politics Daily,” covering issues ranging from the BP oil spill to the Egyptian revolution. Wagner was the Executive Director of Not on Our Watch, a grant-making and advocacy non-profit created to stop mass atrocities. As part of Not on Our Watch she traveled to hotspots in Burma, Sudan and Zimbabwe. Before that, she spent four years as the editor-in-chief of the award-winning “Fader” magazine, covering music and culture around the world. She attended Brown University and lives in New York City