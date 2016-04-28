ABC is betting big on gameshows this summer, on Thursday adding a revival of “The Match Game” hosted by Alec Baldwin to its slate.

Sundays in particular will be heavy on classic game reboots, with the network creatings what it’s calling a “Sunday Fun & Games Block.” Following encores of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC’s Sunday lineup starting June 26 will feature the Steve Harvey-hosted “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m., the Michael Strahan-fronted “$100,000 Pyramid” at 9 and now “Match Game” at 10.

“Match Game,” produced by FremantleMedia North America, is a panel gameshow that features two contestants as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in the missing blank. It will be executive produced by Alec Baldwin and FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin. ABC ordered 10 hourlong installments.

“I am beyond grateful to ABC and FremantleMedia for the chance to host a summer series of the legendary ‘Match Game,’ ” said Baldwin. “Hilaria and I are thrilled to donate this fee to arts-related charities. And we look forward to having a lot of fun.”

The list of celebrity contestants will be announced at a later date. “Match Game” began on NBC in 1962 but didn’t take off until it moved to CBS in the ’70s. Charles Nelson Reilly, Brett Somers and Richard Dawson were among the regular panelists during Gene Rayburn’s lengthy run as host.

ABC’s summer programming will also include a revival of “To Tell the Truth,” hosted by Anthony Anderson and featuring Betty White, NeNe Leakes and NBA star Jalen Rose as special guests. Also from Fremantle North America, it will air for six weeks on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. starting June 13.

And a second season of “500 Questions” will premiere Thursday, May 26. “Nightline” co-anchor Dan Harris will host the show from Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell, which is produced by MGM Television in association with Warner Horizon Television.