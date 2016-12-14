Alan Thicke, the “Growing Pains” star who died of an apparent heart attack Tuesday at 69, was fondly remembered by those he worked with in the TV business. The Canadian-born star recently appeared on Netflix’s reboot “Fuller House.”
In a statement posted on Instagram, singer Robin Thicke, Alan’s middle son wrote: “My father passed away today. He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son.”
Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of “This Is Us,” the pilot of which Thicke appeared in, said in a statement: “I was so saddened to hear about the passing of Alan Thicke. It feels like just yesterday he joined us on the pilot of ‘This Is Us’ – he was an absolute joy to work with and hang out with, both on and off camera. I know I speak for the entire ‘This Is Us’ family as we send deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”
Joanna Kerns, who played his on-screen “Growing Pains” wife, responded to a message from actor Daniel Franzese, writing, “I loved Alan- he was one of the smartest and funniest men I have ever known- we shared a life changing success and friendship.”
Fellow “Fuller House” star Bob Saget tweeted “Such a good husband, father, brother, and friend.”
Fellow “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin was also sad to hear the news.
Ellen DeGeneres said the America loved the TV star and family man. xx
“Who’s the Boss?” star Alyssa Milano recalled him as “the nicest and happiest person in the room.”
Larry King called him “a wonderful man,” while Olivia Munn said he was “such a nice guy.”
Demi Lovato was one of many celebrities who had met Thicke and remembered him with love.
Ed Helms remembered the actor’s humor and wisdom.
His ex-daughter in law, Paula Patton, who was once married to his son Robin Thicke, posted a poem of remembrance attributed to Mother Theresa.
Rest in peace. You will be missed.
I’m Sad RIP Alan the world miss you……..