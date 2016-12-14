Alan Thicke, the “Growing Pains” star who died of an apparent heart attack Tuesday at 69, was fondly remembered by those he worked with in the TV business. The Canadian-born star recently appeared on Netflix’s reboot “Fuller House.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, singer Robin Thicke, Alan’s middle son wrote: “My father passed away today. He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son.”

Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of “This Is Us,” the pilot of which Thicke appeared in, said in a statement: “I was so saddened to hear about the passing of Alan Thicke. It feels like just yesterday he joined us on the pilot of ‘This Is Us’ – he was an absolute joy to work with and hang out with, both on and off camera. I know I speak for the entire ‘This Is Us’ family as we send deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Joanna Kerns, who played his on-screen “Growing Pains” wife, responded to a message from actor Daniel Franzese, writing, “I loved Alan- he was one of the smartest and funniest men I have ever known- we shared a life changing success and friendship.”

@RealJoannaKerns I grew up with you both and my heart goes out to you and all close to him. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) December 14, 2016

Fellow “Fuller House” star Bob Saget tweeted “Such a good husband, father, brother, and friend.”

So sad is the passing of Alan Thicke. Such a good husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace dear Alan. — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 14, 2016

Fellow “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin was also sad to hear the news.

I'm so sad to hear about the passing of Alan Thicke. RIP Alan. 😢 — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) December 14, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres said the America loved the TV star and family man. xx

America loved Alan Thicke. I'm so sad he's gone. Sending so much love to his family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2016

“Who’s the Boss?” star Alyssa Milano recalled him as “the nicest and happiest person in the room.”

Alan Thicke was always the nicest and happiest person in the room. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2016

Larry King called him “a wonderful man,” while Olivia Munn said he was “such a nice guy.”

So sorry to hear of the passing of Alan Thicke. A wonderful talent, a wonderful man. https://t.co/tb50aiVzlR — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 14, 2016

So so sad to hear about the passing of #AlanThicke. Such a nice guy. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Rest in love. ❤️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 14, 2016

Demi Lovato was one of many celebrities who had met Thicke and remembered him with love.

Had the pleasure of meeting Alan Thicke and his amazing wife Tanya a few years back.. my thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 14, 2016

Ed Helms remembered the actor’s humor and wisdom.

Rest in peace Alan Thicke – You brought so much light, love and humor to the world! Deeply grateful for your friendship and wisdom. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) December 14, 2016

His ex-daughter in law, Paula Patton, who was once married to his son Robin Thicke, posted a poem of remembrance attributed to Mother Theresa.