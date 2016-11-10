Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, and Amy Adams are just a handful of the stars participating in Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The new season premieres Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal KOCE. Two additional episodes will air at the same time on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. They will also steam on pbssocal.org, with clips of the upcoming season available on Variety.com starting at the end of this month. “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on other PBS stations across the nation beginning in January.

Like in years past, the new season will consist of exclusive one-on-one conversations with awards season contenders who starred in some of the year’s biggest films.

This year’s lineup of pairings include: Viola Davis (“Fences”) with Tom Hanks (“Sully”); Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) with Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”); Amy Adams (“Arrival,” “Nocturnal Animals”) with Andrew Garfield (“Silence,” “Hacksaw Ridge”); Nicole Kidman (“Lion”) with Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”); Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”) with Adam Driver (“Paterson”); Emma Stone (“La La Land”) with Molly Shannon (“Other People”); Dev Patel (“Lion”) with Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”); Matthew McConaughey (“Gold”) with Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”); Taraji P. Henson (“Hidden Figures”) with Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”); Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) with Greta Gerwig (“20th Century Women”); Annette Bening (“20th Century Women”) with Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”); Hugh Grant (“Florence Foster Jenkins”) with Colin Farrell (“The Lobster”); and Hailee Steinfeld (“Edge of Seventeen”) with Sally Field (“Hello My Name Is Doris”).

“Once again Variety is excited to showcase outstanding film talent in the 2017 award season race with our two-time Emmy winning series ‘Actors on Actors,'” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, chief revenue officer and group publisher of Variety. “We are proud to partner with PBS SoCal to illuminate these fresh and candid conversations.”

“‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’ delivers a unique look into one of our region’s most cherished creative industries, and the people who make it special,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal. “One great value of our Variety partnership is it helps us to bring the West Coast voice to the PBS schedule.”