“24: Legacy” does not premiere until 2017, but with months of anticipation to go, Fox has released a brand-new trailer for the revival of the fan-favorite franchise.

The new 45-second trailer was released Tuesday night during the first game of the World Series on Fox. Funny enough, when “24: Legacy” debuts midseason, it will be during another sporting event on Fox: the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“24: Legacy” stars “Straight Outta Compton” star Corey Hawkins, and will feature the same real-time format as the original “24,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland as infamous TV action hero, Jack Bauer. The new series chronicles a race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil, revolving around a military hero’s (Hawkins) return to the U.S. and the trouble that follows him back, compelling him to ask CTU for help in saving his life and stopping what potentially could be one of the largest-scale American terror attacks. Hawkins stars alongside Miranda Otto (“Homeland”) and Jimmy Smits (“NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing”).

“24: Legacy’s” two-night premiere starts after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 and continues Monday, Feb. 6 on Fox.

Watch the new “24: Legacy” trailer here: