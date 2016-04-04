Historical Hits Resurrecting Turkey’s TRT

Resurrection Ertugrul
Courtesy of TRT

It’s been years since Turkish government broadcaster TRT has had a chart-topping drama. The spread of satellite in the 1990s saw the government racing to catch up with de-facto privatization.

The countless channels that emerged in the era brought drama — first foreign, then gradually, domestic — that turned TRT into a byword for boring. Notoriously low production values have long been a sticking point for viewers and the absence of any true market impetus meant little incentive for change.

Recent years have seen a number of high-profile efforts to shift both image and content at TRT. While results have generally been middling, the second season of “Resurrection Ertugrul” marks a resounding success, with an audience share that rarely dips below 30% in the competitive Wednesday primetime slot once ruled by “Magnificent Century.”

The show partakes in the burgeoning neo-Ottomanism visible throughout Turkey today, as title character Ertugrul is the father of Ottoman dynasty founder Osman. Compared to previous Ottoman drama attempts on TRT, however, “Resurrection” is less hampered by history. TRT’s stringent government line on the sacredness of the Ottoman past mean that previous project “Mutiny,” which had three reboots, faced troubles for representing a sultan’s doubts, harem intrigues and social unrest.

Though Ertugrul is similarly revered, the character was virtually unknown before TRT penned the series, meaning there’s far more latitude for character development and drama. The compromise seems to have left viewers, execs and the government happy, as President Tayyip Erdogan, who once levied an attack on “Century,” took to welcoming foreign dignities last year with “Resurrection’s” theme song.

TRT will be offering “Resurrection” alongside its late-Ottoman detective story “Filinta” at Mip.Though it remains to be seen whether the mythical tale would resonate outside the country, the production values and acting clearly compete with anything on Turkish TV today.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 11

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    11 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. therealpakistanblog says:
      June 11, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      Best drama I have ever watched , binge watched the first two seasons on Netflix then watched the 3rd series online via trt now awaiting new episodes

      Reply
    2. Daniel says:
      June 6, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      Wonderful series about the patriarchs of the soon to be Ottoman Empire. Great drama and constant plot twists. One of the best series I have ever watched.

      Reply
    3. Finger says:
      May 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      Binged for 3 days. Excellent all around. I was more curious about Turkey. Ironic what’s taking place right now!

      Reply
    4. Roy says:
      May 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

      This is one of the best series I have ever watched. My wife who is not a TV fan could not stop watching this series. Can anyone confirm when season 3 will be on Netflix.

      Reply
    5. Bo says:
      May 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

      They recon (Netflix) next month,but not sure what day…..

      Reply
    6. Rebecca Hudson says:
      May 25, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      Stumbled onto this excellent series while exploring Netflicks. Resurrection Ertgrul became my new guilty pleasure. Hoping season 3 comes sooner than later. I miss binge watching it. I knew enough of the storyline I reached a point I did not need to always read the subtitles.

      Reply
    7. DeeAnn Brandon says:
      May 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Resurrection: Ertugrul is excellent! Better than anything we see here in U.S. film industry, subtitles and all. So glad for Netflix bringing us this quality of work, no matter where it comes from. Also commend those responsible for Seyit and Sura.

      Reply
    8. Dorothy Kennedy says:
      May 22, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Best series I’ve ever watched. Can’t wait to see series 3. Just love the character. Fabulous series.

      Reply
    9. Lydia Natividad says:
      May 17, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      I loved this series. Didn’t stop watching for two weeks. It was so well enacted and extremely emotional. It was like understanding the hardships these people went through. I only viewed the two seasons, I hope there are.more and added to Netflix!

      Reply
    10. Gentle-laika says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

      I am binge watching the whole series just now. It is a great historical drama. The story telling is compelling and the acting is superb. It would be all the more real if it were placed as a struggle for freedom and safety from Mongolian invasions rather than as a holy war on the ‘infidels’.

      Reply
    11. Glynda Doyle says:
      May 5, 2017 at 2:58 am

      One of the best series i have seen on netflix, reminds me of the history channel, The Vikings. Well done Turkey, well done!!! I watched this movie and it inspired me to learn more about Turkey. This is the first country on my bucket list, InShaAllah!

      Reply
    See All 11 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad