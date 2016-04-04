Historical Hits Resurrecting Turkey’s TRT

It’s been years since Turkish government broadcaster TRT has had a chart-topping drama. The spread of satellite in the 1990s saw the government racing to catch up with de-facto privatization.
The countless channels that emerged in the era brought drama — first foreign, then gradually, domestic — that turned TRT into a byword for boring. Notoriously low production values have long been a sticking point for viewers and the absence of any true market impetus meant little incentive for change.
Recent years have seen a number of high-profile efforts to shift both image and content at TRT. While results have generally been middling, the second season of “Resurrection Ertugrul” marks a resounding success, with an audience share that rarely dips below 30% in the competitive Wednesday primetime slot once ruled by “Magnificent Century.”
The show partakes in the burgeoning neo-Ottomanism visible throughout Turkey today, as title character Ertugrul is the father of Ottoman dynasty founder Osman. Compared to previous Ottoman drama attempts on TRT, however, “Resurrection” is less hampered by history. TRT’s stringent government line on the sacredness of the Ottoman past mean that previous project “Mutiny,” which had three reboots, faced troubles for representing a sultan’s doubts, harem intrigues and social unrest.
Though Ertugrul is similarly revered, the character was virtually unknown before TRT penned the series, meaning there’s far more latitude for character development and drama. The compromise seems to have left viewers, execs and the government happy, as President Tayyip Erdogan, who once levied an attack on “Century,” took to welcoming foreign dignities last year with “Resurrection’s” theme song.
TRT will be offering “Resurrection” alongside its late-Ottoman detective story “Filinta” at Mip.Though it remains to be seen whether the mythical tale would resonate outside the country, the production values and acting clearly compete with anything on Turkish TV today.
Best drama I have ever watched , binge watched the first two seasons on Netflix then watched the 3rd series online via trt now awaiting new episodes
Wonderful series about the patriarchs of the soon to be Ottoman Empire. Great drama and constant plot twists. One of the best series I have ever watched.
Binged for 3 days. Excellent all around. I was more curious about Turkey. Ironic what’s taking place right now!
This is one of the best series I have ever watched. My wife who is not a TV fan could not stop watching this series. Can anyone confirm when season 3 will be on Netflix.
They recon (Netflix) next month,but not sure what day…..
Stumbled onto this excellent series while exploring Netflicks. Resurrection Ertgrul became my new guilty pleasure. Hoping season 3 comes sooner than later. I miss binge watching it. I knew enough of the storyline I reached a point I did not need to always read the subtitles.
Resurrection: Ertugrul is excellent! Better than anything we see here in U.S. film industry, subtitles and all. So glad for Netflix bringing us this quality of work, no matter where it comes from. Also commend those responsible for Seyit and Sura.
Best series I’ve ever watched. Can’t wait to see series 3. Just love the character. Fabulous series.
I loved this series. Didn’t stop watching for two weeks. It was so well enacted and extremely emotional. It was like understanding the hardships these people went through. I only viewed the two seasons, I hope there are.more and added to Netflix!
I am binge watching the whole series just now. It is a great historical drama. The story telling is compelling and the acting is superb. It would be all the more real if it were placed as a struggle for freedom and safety from Mongolian invasions rather than as a holy war on the ‘infidels’.
One of the best series i have seen on netflix, reminds me of the history channel, The Vikings. Well done Turkey, well done!!! I watched this movie and it inspired me to learn more about Turkey. This is the first country on my bucket list, InShaAllah!