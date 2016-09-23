ROME — As it rolls out in Turkey, Netflix has struck a substantial deal with Eccho Rights for global distribution of more than 450 hours of mostly Turkish TV drama content, including many of the country’s top-rated shows, such as “The End,” “Kurt Seyit & Sura,” and “Winter Sun.”

The volume deal was announced Friday, a day after Netflix launched its subscription service in Turkey. The country is still considered a fast-growing TV market, both in terms of consumption and production, despite political turbulence.

Netflix said Thursday that more than 80% of content offered by its Turkish service, including “House of Cards,” “Narcos,” and “Jessica Jones,” would be available dubbed or subtitled in Turkish. The rest of its offerings in Turkish represent the cream of the local TV crop.

The Netflix Turkish service is being operated in partnership with telco operator Vodafone.

Eccho, which is based in Stockholm, Istanbul and Hong Kong, said its Netflix deal is for worldwide licenses but is not exclusive.

Turkish titles include crime series “Ezel”; historical romancer “Kurt Seyit & Sura,” which is aired in the U.S. on MundoFox; and psychological thriller series “The End.” These all come from Turkey’s leading TV drama production company, Ay Yapim, which recently struck an exclusive partnership with Eccho on its five new upcoming shows.

Other Turkish series set to expand their global reach via Netflix include romancer “Can’t Run From Love,” from Erler Film; mob drama “Kacak,” from Surec Film; and revenge drama “Winter Sun” (pictured), from Endemol Shine Turkey.

Eccho’s volume deal with Netflix also includes some non-Turkish shows. The standouts among these, which attest to the increasing vibrancy of the TV industries in former Soviet bloc countries, include sitcom “Servant of the People,” about a history teacher who becomes the president of Ukraine, from Studio Kvartal 95 in Ukraine; and Russian cop show “Silver Spoon,” from Sreda production, which has been a big hit in Russia. “Servant of the People” has been optioned for remake by Fox Television Studios in the U.S.

“We are happy to deepen our co-operation with Netflix for worldwide launch of the titles that we represent,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, managing director of Eccho Rights. “To be on the Netflix platform is a mark of quality and gives us the chance to reach new target groups.”