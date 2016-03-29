Endemol Shine Group has landed a commission from Fox Turkey for a second season of Turkish romantic drama “Intersection” which is set against the backdrop of booming contempo Istanbul where money, success and power talk.

The first season of “Intersection” has proved to be a hit with a peak audience of 3.2 million viewers, over 1 million viewers more than Fox Turkey’s primetime average, Edemol Shine boasted in a statement.

Directed by Gokcen Usta Caylar, with Omer Faruk Sorak as the project designer/supervisor, “Intersection” stars Turkish actors Ibrahim Çelikkol, Belçim Bilgin and Alican Yücesoy. The three lead stars will be making the trek to the Mip TV in Cannes on April 5 to tubthump an exclusive screening of the show, which is one of Endemol Shine’s top Mip products being hawked at the mart.

“In the last 18 months, Endemol Shine Turkey has become one of the most prolific scripted production companies in Turkey and this latest deal is testament to our brilliant team,” boasted Gokhan Tatarer, Managing Director of Endemol Shine Turkey.

“We are thrilled the lead stars will be joining us in Cannes as we launch the show to international buyers at MIPTV,” he added.

“Audiences in Turkey have been gripped by the story of love and rivalries, and we truly believe ‘Intersection’ has all the makings to be the next international success.”

Endemol Shine Turkey launched in 2008 and produced its first drama in 2014. They company currently has three scripted Turkish series on air, including “Broken Pieces” for Star TV, which has sold to 30 countries, “Winter Sun,” a new drama for Show TV, and “Intersection” for Fox Turkey.

With almost 18 million TV households the Turkish TV market is one of the largest and fastest growing in Europe.