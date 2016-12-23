ROME — Anis Amri, the Tunisian man wanted in connection with the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead, was killed Friday by Italian police following a shootout on the outskirts of Milan.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti told reporters that a police patrol stopped Amri, 24, at a checkpoint before dawn Friday in the Milan suburb of Sesto San Giovanni. Amri pulled out a pistol and fired on one of the officers, and a shootout ensued, in which Amri was killed.

Minniti said the dead man was Amri “without any shadow of a doubt.” Amri’s identity has been confirmed by fingerprints, according to several news reports. The officer who was shot is recovering in the hospital, Minniti said.

The killing ended an international manhunt for Amri, who had a criminal record in Europe and his native Tunisia prior to the attack in Berlin on Monday. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which a truck driven by Amri mowed through the crowd at a holiday market in Breitscheidplatz, a public square near a famous church in western Berlin.

One of the 12 dead was a Polish truck driver from whom Amri had stolen the vehicle. The man was found stabbed and shot inside the truck.

The manhunt for Amri had put European police forces on high alert for the holiday period. On Friday morning, news reports from Germany said authorities there had arrested two men from Kosovo who were suspected of planning a terrorist attack on a shopping mall in the western German city of Oberhausen.

Also just before Amri’s death, new details emerged about his movements before and after the Berlin attack. German broadcaster RBB published stills from surveillance footage allegedly showing him coming out of a mosque in Berlin’s Moabit neighborhood on the Wednesday and Thursday before the attack. The broadcaster also said there was other footage placing Amri at the mosque a few hours after the attack.

Amri, who arrived in Germany after washing up on Italian shores on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, had reportedly been identified by European security forces as dangerous. His asylum application had been rejected. But news reports said that authorities had not managed to deport him because he lacked identification papers.