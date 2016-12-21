The BBC has ordered a singing contest show, partly inspired by the movie “Pitch Perfect,” to air in its highest ratings slot of the week from the producer who launched the show that became “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Pitch Battle,” which will air primetime on flagship channel BBC One on Saturdays in a slot previously occupied by “The Voice,” will seek out Britain’s best singing group, whether they be pop, rock, folk, gospel, or capella.

The show will feature a series of choral challenges, including “Pitch Perfect” inspired riff offs, mash-ups, solo showdowns and group harmonies over the course of five hour-long, heat episodes, before heading into a live final.

The show is created by Karen Smith’s production company Tuesday’s Child, and commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director, BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, controller, entertainment commissioning.

Smith formerly worked at the BBC, where she was the executive producer for the launch and first five seasons of “Strictly Come Dancing,” which was adapted as “Dancing With the Stars” in the U.S. She later became the BBC’s creative director, entertainment, before joining Lis Murdoch’s Shine TV as director of programs, and rising to become joint managing director.

Smith said: “After a divisive, depressing 2016, we’re bringing some humor and harmony to 2017 in a contemporary new format with story, scale and spelling-binding, hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck performances.”

Phillips said: “There are millions of people in the U.K. of all ages and backgrounds who sing simply for the love of it, for the joy and sense of community it creates. Tuesday’s Child’s excellent new format reflects this with shed loads of sass and spirit.”

The executive producer for Tuesday’s Child is Smith and the BBC commissioning editor is Jo Wallace.

The commission was awarded to Tuesday’s Child following a three-stage pitch process after 12 independent producers submitted proposals.