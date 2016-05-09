Don’t read on unless you’ve seen “End,” the series finale of the CBS drama “The Good Wife.”
You almost had me, “Good Wife” finale, right until the end. I have some very mixed emotions about that last sequence.
The good: It was satisfying that Alicia, in a scene that echoed a key moment from the show’s very first episode, did not take Peter’s hand at the end of his press conference. She left him hanging, which was only right, given that she was about to start a new life. She held his hand walking into that room, but after that, they were done. She’d done all the Peter Florrick hand-holding, literal and figurative, she was ever going to do. About time she set off on her own.
Intellectually, I suppose you can make the case that it made sense for her not to find Jason in that hallway. There was a certain logic to the idea that Alicia would exit that press conference — and her old life — on her own.
And yet I very much wanted her to walk into Jason’s waiting arms. I’ll never not want that. Tonally, it might have been too mushy an ending for this show, and given that the show was about an independent woman, again, the ending we got makes sense.
But “The Good Wife” can’t give me that swoon-y Alicia-Jason romance and then expect me to not want her to smooch Jason one more time. Am I made of stone? One moment from “End” gives me hope for Jason and Alicia’s future: The way he looked at Alicia longingly and lovingly, just before they walked into Cary’s classroom. That was the look of someone who is deeply in love. Somewhere, that tall drink of man is waiting for Alicia, as she asked him to, and as far as I’m concerned, at this moment, they’re in bed right now, sated in all kinds of ways and destroying a really good bottle of tequila. Or Scotch. Or wine.
The point is, they’re cozy, and they’re drinking. In my opinion.
The one thing that will never sit right with me about “The Good Wife” is the slap that Diane (Christine Baranski) administered to Alicia. This is not about whether Alicia deserved it; anyone who broke up the Diane-Kurt marriage, as Alicia probably did, deserved some kind of retribution. Physical violence is never the answer, unless you’re Diane in that moment, and even the most committed Buddhists would have a hard time saying they didn’t get it.
But there are a couple of deeper problems here. One is a matter of sloppy storytelling. Are we to understand that Kurt was having an affair with Holly (Megan Hilty’s character), during his marriage to Diane? I wasn’t clear on that point, at all.
And if Kurt was sleeping with Holly during those years, well, that plot point is a bit of a deus ex machina, isn’t it? How did anyone know about that affair? When did Alicia or Lucca find out? The courtroom revelation was part of a larger point the show was making, of course — the point being that Alicia would do anything and hurt anyone in order to win her case. That Alicia would be cold and calcluating is not in itself a problem: That idea is thematically of a piece with the show I’ve watched for seven years. I don’t have a problem with “The Good Wife” reinforcing that idea.
I do have a problem with the show reinforcing that idea via a very contrived, late-in-the-game sub-plot, I do have problems with ultra-convenient revelations, and I really have a problem with that whole mess determining that Diane and Alicia went out as enemies. Why was that necessary?
“The Good Wife” is one of the most explicitly feminist shows in recent memory: A lot of the finale continued to explore many of the show’s core questions, which often revolved around one woman’s resistance to the idea that she had to conform to certain ideas about likability, ambition and spousal fidelity. At its best, “The Good Wife” has quietly but furiously depicted the kinds of limitations women bump up against, despite their competence, and the frustrations they feel as a result.
That’s all good. Why undo the idea that ambitious women can get along together, and even be friends and allies, despite differences in their agendas, with a slap straight out of “Melrose Place”? I understand that the slap is a callback to Alicia’s slap of Peter all those years ago, but that doesn’t make this slap carry any less sting. These are different situations, and these women slapping each other has a different context. It bothered me, and it gave the finale a sour flavor, frankly.
To have the final scene of the show depict one accomplished, complicated woman striking another accomplished, complicated woman is tiresome at best and reductive and regressive at worst. A catfight, really, at this late date? A scene of two women fighting over a man has to be some kind of reverse-Bechdel Test fail, and I’m not going to pretend to like it, just as I didn’t like the contrivance of the abrupt and silly subplot involving Holly earlier this season.
In any event, there was a strange, dream-like quality to that final scene. Who hasn’t dreamed of running down a hallway filled with an urgent need to find someone, only to discover that person wasn’t there? I almost wondered if the hallway sequence was all in Alicia’s head, but it clearly wasn’t. The final slap broke the dream trance and made the eternally resilient Alicia cry, but it didn’t break her. Nothing can break her now.
Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is entirely up to the viewer, but I think that idea — that she is a survivor — makes sense as the thought the show wanted to go out on, though, again, I have objections to how some of the last moments played out.
Though I didn’t love how the choice was depicted, I can’t necessarily fault the idea that Alicia made a definite choice regarding Peter’s case. It was a tough call, but she had to pick between her work family and her actual family, and she chose the latter. The most successful parts of the finale were the ones in which she meditated on what it had all been for (hi, Will!). Ultimately, Alicia decided that her family needed some closure so that they could truly move on and work as a unit, even a fractured unit. With Peter doing a year of probation, Grace could go to college, her other kid could do .. whatever it is he does, and she and Peter could divorce. Finally, she could start her new life (with Jason, one hopes).
Alicia has probably lost her job at her former firm; I can’t see her and Diane working together after this. But she has a new job — running for office. This is only hinted at in the last hour, but I’ve long thought that the biggest missed opportunity of “The Good Wife” was not showing Alicia actually serving in elected office. There were long stretches in which I got bored with Peter’s various campaigns and Alicia’s own campaign had some dull spots, but I always wanted to see how she’d actually do if she was the State’s Attorney.
Let’s face it, Alicia, especially as depicted in the last few seasons, had all the qualities an effective politician needs: She doesn’t much care whether people like her, but she can put up a palatable front so that they vote for her. She’s tough and not much gets to her, and she doesn’t let her vulnerabilities show unless they work to her advantage. She’s a master of controlling her image and she actually has the tenacity to get things done.
It probably would have been a pretty great season of TV if the drama had spent some time showing Alicia making the tough decisions of an elected politician. Perhaps the reunion movie will cover that? The reunion movie I hope the Kings and the cast make in a few years, that is.
A lot of what transpired before that final scene was good, solid “Good Wife” trial-based storytelling. There were reversals and surprises and ups and downs; there was a jovially eccentric judge and this show’s version of stunt casting (real-life superstar lawyer David Boies).
But it was really about Alicia figuring out what she wanted, once and for all. “I don’t know if I care anymore,” Alicia said laconically at one point, in reference to Peter’s latest legal problems. It was hard not to agree, because, oy vey, the amount of hoops people have had to jump through for that one entitled man. But the Kings, who wrote the episode, did a good job of walking Alicia through her life options, bringing her back into contact with characters like Cary, and getting her in a room with Will once again.
Grief is a weird thing; it ebbs and flows and resists logic. That’s why it made sense that as momentous decisions occupied Alicia’s days, her nights and private moments would be overtaken by thoughts of Will, the one who got away, the one who died before she could truly make up her mind to be with him. Those scenes were beautifully acted by Josh Charles and Margulies, and it was lovely to have her say a proper, resonant goodbye to Will before heading into an unknown and ambiguous future.
As for the goodbyes to Peter, those scenes were less momentous and, all things considered, less interesting. In the “Sliding Doors” scenario scored by the great Regina Spektor song “Better,” there was no tension in the Peter scenario, given that those two settled into an unspectacular and pragmatic friendship long ago. I often thought the show should have kicked Peter to the curb years ago, but it made some sense in the finale to have him wrestle with something many others (including this viewer) have known for a while: Alicia has long been a better candidate for public office than her husband.
In any event, my mixed emotions about the finale sound about right.
In the whole home stretch of “The Good Wife,” I have been beset by a wide range of thoughts about its impending exit. I knew I’d miss its intelligence and its wit and the fact that it was about complex people who l openly enjoyed being good at their jobs (an aspect of life that too few shows dwell on). I’d miss its willingness to be adventurous and subversive and the fact that it could introduce judges and supporting character that were often fantastically memorable after less than five minutes of screen time. I’d miss the winningly no-nonsense Lucca (ace late addition Cush Jumbo) and the sexy vibe between Alicia and Jason. Not that the chemistry between Morgan and star Margulies wasn’t electric, but it’s hard not to arrive at the conclusion that Morgan’s scruffy beard alone would be capable of creating incendiary sparks with an inanimate object.
Despite the fact that “The Good Wife” long reigned as the best broadcast network drama on TV, in recent seasons, it was obvious that it was time for the show to go. Another season — especially if creators Robert and Michelle King weren’t steering the ship — would have likely been mostly an embarrassing and floundering spectacle. Of course, there were dud episodes and sub-plots every season, and the Kings weren’t necessarily wrong to point out that making 22 really good episodes of TV every season isn’t easy. But in the seventh and final season, there were notably more of subplots and segues that were, at best, time-fillers and at worst, eyeroll-inducing. For instance, there were long periods throughout its run in which “The Good Wife” didn’t quite know what to do with Diane, so it would make her engage in some silly side plot or court case, and the recent one in which she lost her temper to Holly felt contrived and overly petty.
All “Good Wife” fans could describe elements throughout the show’s run that they never wanted to see again (a partial list from me: Most scenes on Peter’s campaign bus, Kalinda’s seeming inability to escape Lemond Bishop’s kitchen, and just about every scene involving David Lee or Howard Lyman. Also I’m still sore about the fact that Alicia never slept with Finn Polmar; there may be a class-action suit in the offing about that.)
Of course, there were many more things to love about this show, and one of the great things about it was that, week to week, you never knew what you were going to get. That 22-episode order could be burden, especially in an era in which cable seasons were typically 13 episodes and done — and some shows these days only knock out only six or eight episodes in a season. But a drama with only eight or 10 or 13 episodes can’t make many side trips or experiment much, whereas some of “The Good Wife’s” best arcs and moments came as the result of experimentation.
As Todd VanDerWerff pointed out recently, a show with 22 episodes to work with can play, and during the past seven years, very few broadcast network dramas even came close to “The Good Wife’s” spirit of adventure and lively curiosity. One week, we were inside the NSA; the next, we could be sitting in on a juicy divorce, speeding through bond court, or witnessing a weird passive-aggressive battle between Alicia and one of her delightful nemises (Michael J. Fox’s Louis Canning, Mamie Gummer’s Nancy Crozier, Martha Plimpton’s Patti Nyholm, Anna Camp’s Caitlin; the list goes on).
If I were to only list great recurring characters, I’d be here all night, but who won’t miss Elspeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), her wonderfully odd ex-husband Mike Tascioni (Will Patton), Tim Guinee’s Andrew Wiley (the investigator/dad who always had his kids in tow), Lucca, Eli’s daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele), who stole every scene she was in. For all the terrifically entertaining judges it brought us over the years, I will forgive “The Good Wife” for introducing the word ChumHum into my vocabulary. Probably. Someday.
(Does the fact that the show pulled off at least a dozen landmark episodes like “Red Team, Blue Team” mean that I have to forgive it for the preposterous green-screen disaster of the final Kalinda-Alicia scene? Hm, not sure. Ask me after my third shot of tequila).
Anyway, it’s appropriate that the show’s final run was such a prickly, wonderful, annoying, enjoyable, alluring, frustrating experience. This last season was like the drama’s lead character: Inscrutable, unpredictable, thoughtful, engaging, a little self-indulgent and never simple.
Like the people around Alicia, I never quite knew what to make of the polished, intelligent lawyer, and the fact that “The Good Wife” brought such an unapologetically complicated woman to broadcast network TV is the show’s biggest accomplishment. Whether you loved her or disliked her or simply couldn’t figure her out, it wasn’t easy to take your eyes off Alicia.
Alicia never pandered to our desire to know exactly who she was and exactly what she wanted. I raise a glass of red wine to “The Good Wife,” and for all the ways in which it confounded us, satisfied us and kept us guessing.
A few final thoughts:
- Now that “The Good Wife” is off the air, what’s your contender for smartest broadcast network drama? My nominee would be “Jane the Virgin,” but the CW program trends toward comedy so perhaps it doesn’t qualify. If you have a contender to nominate as finest broadcast network drama currently airing, leave it in the comments.
- Spinoffs I would accept: “Elsbeth and Mike,” a legal dramedy set at an all-Tascioni law firm, from the viewpoint of the dog. “Legal Jeopardy,” in which Lucca and Jason investigate and try cases, with occasional appearances from Jason’s girlfriend, a high-powered lawyer from Chicago. I’d also accept a “Rockford Files” remake starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
- All the judges we saw here should just start popping up on other law dramas, eternally. This is reasonable. In my opinion.
Really good review. Shout out for the character round up at the end. Those characters will be missed.(In my opinion, lol.) Although, your point about Finn Polmar – you wanted him to cheat on his happy marriage with his wife and kids? ;)
Oh, and best current drama to continue with? Jessica Jones.
Finally! (i’m a proud fan from Ph) i just finished watching the last episode of season 7. I’ve seen all episodes from Season 1-7 and over all the story was really great. Congratulations to all the cast and staff/crew. i will surely miss the character of Alicia, Eli, Diane, Kalinda, Lucca, Cary, Will, Peter, Zach & Grace Florrick.
Honestly, the ending is not what I expected, i was left hanging and it was like “was there a ‘Forever’ with Jason?…or will she preserve her marriage because Jason was gone”…or “maybe she’s alone again…back to being an independent and strong woman.”
Anyway, this is still an amazing story of a really good wife who stood by her husband. As a Christian who have a different spiritual belief from Alicia (coz she’s an Atheist), her portrayal of a “Good Wife” w/ a strong principle and who always stood by her husband are the reasons why I kept watching the show. The Good Wife is one of the best series for me.
I was only able to watch the last season of the good wife in the last month as I was too busy to watch it when it was airing. I have been a die hard fan of the show since the beginning. This last season was some of the good wife’s worst and best work. I justo bushes the last episode and was feeling so many conflicting thoughts I had to look online to see what other people thought. This review was spot on. I couldn’t put into words why I was so agitated by that last scene between Alicia and Diane, but now it’s clear. I have so much more to say but about the good wife but you have done it for me. This was a great review with great insight.
Great review of arguably the best TV production of all time. I am not a TV watcher but I really got drawn into this.
I think the end of Goodwife was not good at all. First off Alica never found the investigator. Wouldn’t the ending made more sense by Alicia meeting or finding the investigator and they being together>instead she get’s a slap in the face. That made the whole season 7 turn out silly. I mean why do these artist make good movies, just to have a bad ending at the end. And the ending is bad in my opinion because it didn’t make any sense with the entire season of the show. I guess the person or person who produce this movie just wanted to end it quickly or something? In my opinion Alica at the end is still with her husband, not divorced, and it’s not over. And still is in the same situation she was always in, All well I guess.
Thank you for this wonderful analysis! I wasn’t frustrated by Jason’s absence at the end for all the reasons you mentioned, but I was unsatisfied with the slap (once again for all the reasons you mentioned). Thank you for helping me come to terms with it and making me laugh in the process!
I enjoy watching ” Suits” USA Network. I always thought they should find a way to combine ” Suits”
and the Good Wife. Maybe Alicia could get a job there. I also like Madam Secretary.
I have to agree totally, I was disappointed. Walking down the hall straitening here back, walking alone, did not like it, got it did not like it. I am going Madam Secretary. as most intelleigent
TV execs……please bring us more Suits, Law & Order, American Crime, The Family…TV that is worth my time & I promise to pay attention to your advertises…a small price to pay for thought provoking, entertaining television
Thank you for such eloquent words to describe my total confusion abut the ending! I loved every aspect of this program from start UNTIL this last episode that left me grieving the loss of such great TV and WHAT THE HELL?” Your English Professor should be beaming with pride!
PS my Love for the Good Wife also extends to Suits. I am hoping USA keeps it going especially since it killed White Collar & Graceland
It is OnLY a TV show and not REAL LIFE. Too much Ado about Nothing in this blog. Go and live your life and you will be better off than duplicating a false idea on Life as lived with actors and movie producers on TV and the movies.
So sad to see the end of this fabulous show. I’m a little mad about it, actually. What am I going to watch now that The Good Wife is gone along with Person of Interest?? Don’t make me watch Two Broke Girls or Mom-two of the WORST shows ever. And yet, they continue to get renewed. Sheesh.
Oh, please spare us your intellectual elitism. Yes, we all know it’s not “REAL LIFE”? Well, DUH! We watch a little TV to escape real life for a while. Not you, though. You are clearly much too cool for that. So far above us hoi polloi. So instead you troll the entertainment blogs looking for . . . well, what the heck ARE you looking for on an entertainment blog? Shouldn’t you be at the mall reminding children that Santa is a myth?
Look for Alicia to return after Hillary is elected and the show to follow madam Secretary style…SICK!!
Oh please.
Bring back “The Good Wife”.
There is only one reason to explain ending on the slap– it was the last moment before the Fade to Black and it felt hinky, it felt unresolved. So the only explanation is that there is going to be a new show, called The Good Candidate, featuring Alicia and her new life. It’s the only thing that makes sense. Please say yes and please call me I have an MFA gathering dust.
Maureen – I have to admit that I was left dis-satisfied with the last season of TGW and came looking for some comments to continue my own “inner dialogue or commentary” on this finale. Your review was very balanced and satisfying; having searched through a variety of others I found your voice very discerning and enjoyed your views. Personally I have always watched a lot of police procedural type dramas (all CSI, NCIS types…ha ha early Columbo, now in reruns) and loved even more the well played legal dramas – from original LA Law years ago, to Law & Order, all flavors, and TGW was simply at its most entertaining with great cases and battling in the court rooms. Whether topical cases -re drone and NSA spying or other topics and case studies that explored quirky aspects. I had tired of the Peter dramas, the campaign etc. and even though got that it allowed for a wonderful set of cameos (Vanessa Williams – billionaire lol) and scenarios, the season still did not rise to past excellence. Over all I never enjoyed Alicia’s pretense of a marriage and the arc that had her continuously compromise personal ethics (she once seemed the moral arbiter for every case they were involved in). The connection between her and Finn felt more real than the Jason connection and neither were as electric as Kalinda’s connections. My wife stopped watching this a couple seasons back and for myself – I DVR’d the thing and watched it during the week on super boring tv nights…sometimes I enjoyed the time but many episodes ended with me thinking “that was a waste of time”. At its peak it was a great series and had a great run…toward the end it seemed to underline every sleazy stereotype of the soul-less lawyer who never met a version of the truth he didn’t like when it helped his client. I was happy when she was out on her own and “hanging a shingle” and would have liked her to cut Peter then and do something spectacular as an independent (similar to how it seems that Tassie Leone seems to operate in her own spectacular orbit. The slap and the last stand with Peter at the end – all empty and ultimately unspectacular (although I admit I did feel a bit of momentary satisfaction for Diane).
The title is the “Good Wife” so the marriage and her position relative to that relationship was always central but I would happily have had her be the Good (and Strong) Divorcee long before this.
I definitely agree with your review of Maureen’s review. It was well balanced and highlighted a lot of the strengths and flaws of the show without bending too far in one direction.
“The Good Divorcee”
Possible future spinoff title? It doesn’t have the same ring to it as “The Good Wife” does but I guess I’d have an equally hard time convincing my male friends to watch either (their loss).
I agree with many of the things you said about the show.
As for me, this event signifies the end of yet one more intelligent, well-written drama. And the audience for this type of show must be small. They only give us one or two at a time. I have a love-hate relationship with The Black List. So I guess I’ll bring out my complete set of The West Wing to gear up for the election. After that, I just don’t know. I’m open to ideas. Anyone?
The End – Alicia in the hallway on her own – no Peter, Diane, Jason, Cary, daughter to college, son to Europe, Jackie married, (even Will, Finn, Kalinda) all gone in The End. Reap what you sow!
I was disappointed with the season finale of The Good Wife. In my opinion, it left open too many unanswered questions about Alicia’s future.
Perhaps there can be a few episodes in the future that give us a better idea about Alicia’s future. I would hope she would divorce Peter; have a fulfilling personal life with Jason; and a thriving legal or political career.
Gosh, Maureen. Great review! The biggest thing I disliked about this season was the sidelining of Cary. It seemed at times that he was a cameo actor, disconnected from any of the important plot arcs. It’s the same thing they did to Olivia Dunham in the final season of Fringe after she had carried the show for so long.
My vote for Best Network Drama goes to The 100, The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama. Last year it kicked The Good Wife out of the top spot on my favorite shows list. The had a couple of stumbles this 3rd season, but they’ve recovered from that nicely and the story is as integrated and engaging as ever.
If you decide to check out The 100, give it until episode give to wrap you up in itself. The meaningful story—which is really rare on The CW—only starts to kick in then.
If you like the moral ambiguity of The Good Wife, The 100 should be your next stop. 😊
I think they left it open for a possible movie like Sex in the City did.
Sorry, typo. I meant it to say to give The 100 until EPISODE FIVE, because that’s when the story really kicks into gear.
I get why the slap at the end had to be from a woman, but I feel like it would have had way more gravitas coming from Carey, whose betrayal by Alicia had been built up to for longer and their long-standing rivalry (from the very beginning) makes more sense. The storyline with Kurt cheating on Diane was so shallow- no evidence for it, and why would Alicia even go to those lengths for her partner when she said she didn’t even care about the outcome anymore?
And as they spent the entire last few episodes building up to a choice between Peter and Jason, and then she did choose Jason with Will’s help, WHY NOT SHOW THAT ENDING?
Also, the episode a few back (I binge watched this season, I admit it) where Jackie and Howard have their party totally felt like Alicia was actually going to die (the drawn-out watching of that stupid death movie, the loooong goodbyes to all those people who mattered to her) and I have no idea why that was done like that if everyone survived. I’d like that question answered!
I’d agree the foundation for the Kurt-Diana affair storyline was pretty shallow. As to why she went to such lengths for Peter, I believe it was spurred on by her desire for two things: finality and freedom. If Peter got jailtime, she’d be right back where she started in season 1 in terms of her static and undefined relationship with Peter — does she kick a man while he’s down and divorce him or does she stick it out until he’s released? Hence motivated by finality. To pile on to the pressure of divorcing Peter was her daughter’s choice to defer for a year to stay by her incarcerated father. During this time, she would most likely live with Alicia until his release. This would undoubtedly put great pressure on continuing her affair with Jason as it is an affair that nearly all but Grace have been privy too. Hence motivated by freedom.
Love this final analysis…except for the outright dissing of my belovedly bitchy David Lee. Then again, that was followed up by remembering the one thing in “The Good Wife” history that I will personally never get over…the fact that she could have slept with Finn and didn’t! (*insert shaking head emoticon*).
Cheers!
He’s not a cheater! He wasn’t going to cheat on his good marriage with his wife (and I think it was multiple kids). They had a more of a friend banter than a romance.
Diane knew of Kurt’s relationship with Holly–that’s why she’d previously asked him not to sell her his business. But she still didn’t want to see him embarrassed on the stand since she’d coerced him into testifying in the first place. In a way, the show’s seven-year journey took Diane and Alicia to a role-reversal. Rather than challenge (or allow Alicia/Lucca to challenge) Kurt’s testimony, Diane was willing to sacrifice her client in order to protect her philandering husband. Diane was standing by her man while Alicia had finally learned to let go and leave Peter to fend for himself.
I agree. I thought there was no affair, and didn’t understand what attacking Kurt in the witness box brought to strengthening Peter’s case at all. It seemed there just to place an enormous wedge between Alicia and Diane and set up the slap. I interpreted Diane’s walking out of court as he walking out on the case, a sign to Kurt she wasn’t behind the line of questioning. I hardly think Peter being offered a flimsy deal was due to this silly allegation of an affair, even if it was true. So even the plea deal didn’t add up once the ballistics evidence showed the pesky kid’s gun did it.
Yes. Exactly. There was no affair, and Diane and Kurt put all that to rest a few episodes ago. Right?
I disagree with most viewers. I think the slap Diane gave Alicia was well deserved. Diane was always decisive, passionate and committed. She never waivered in her control of life or circumstances. Alicia has been absolutely annoying throughout this entire series. She could not decide between Will and Peter. She could not decide between Peter and Jason, she flip flopped her way through every decision in life. I am glad you are gone Alicia. Every other woman I the cast showed strength and power.You deserved what you reaped! I don’t see Jason waiting in the wings for a woman who couldn’t even decide to make a phone call to offer her thanks. I will sorely miss the rest of the cast, Kalinda,Cary, Lucca,David Lee, Howard etc, I shall not miss you.
I submit Madam Secretary is the remaining intelligent broadcast drama.
Oh, I think she deserved the slap I just think it was too easy.
The only thing that having Josh Charles come back did, was to let us realize how much we missed him all along.
And if the stories are true about Julianna Margulies being jealous of Archie Panjabi, it’s a pitiful story. I really missed seeing Kalinda.
The only other drama that has me completely hooked is The Black List. James Spade is a force. I will really miss The Good Wife and I am so grateful Josh Charles came back…he was sorely missed, as will they all be.
Your transformation into a shallow, squealing teenage girl is complete. How is anyone supposed to take you seriously with all the talk about shipping and wanting Alicia to bang every love interest just so you could, what, live vicariously through her? Ridiculous.
There’s no need to be unkind to Maureen. Just expressing your opinion would have been enough.
I’m not sure there is an opinion there. Just a whole lot of anger backed by unfounded accusations.
BTW, the SLAP .. deserved, and IMHO, Alicia knew it, and only regretted that her asking that favor of Lucca in order to present the best defense, was compulsory. I believed the human in her hoped Diane would understand that as the cut throat lawyer SHE was, but Alicia simply did not get the depth of the love DIane has/had for Kurt and the guilt Diane felt over entwining him in the case.
Alicia had to get that cross examination done thru Lucca, Diane had to slap her for it. No one had a choice.
Great creative writing.
Spinoff with dog .. ***WINNER***
Rockford – NO
Best left…probably Elementary ..winner of the Bruce WIllis/Cybil Shephard award for WHEN?
Thank you for this insightful commentary. While there were moments that I loved about the finale (Alicia finally letting go of Peter’s hand, any scene with Jason or Lucca, the montage to “Better), I did not like the slap at the end. It merely reinforces the trope that women blame other women for affairs not the men who have them. Alicia’s sin against Diane was to make public an affair which was what happened to Alicia at the beginning of The Good Wife. Then she spent the rest of the series more or less pretending to stand behind Peter when she should have kicked him to the curb years ago. And now we have Diane wordlessly blaming Alicia when she should have (and in my imagination did) gone after Kirk with some curb-kicking, if he indeed did have an affair while they were married. I wanted to see Alicia break free of the needing to pretend to support things she did not want or support, not some allegory where she becomes the thing she most despises. And the whole deal about the missing bullets that were there all along and were found in five minutes but couldn’t be found before bothered me. Ah well, it is all over now.
BTW, I agree with you about the slap. Two grown, independent women using physical force, not pretty. It came across as petty. And until I read reviews, I had not remembered the slap in the very first episode, so that part was lost on me. It sounds like a good idea to have the last episode mirror the first episode, but in actuality didn’t play well. It comes across as contrived.
This season the shows were good and they were bad. Because they decided to end the Series this year, it seemed rather rushed. There were times I half expected them to be running to do the next scene. And there was that general feeling that they had to tie up all the characters and all the storylines. Examples: the son suddenly decides to get married and go off, Cary Argos leaves the firm, Peter’s mother gets married, and on and on.
The lawyers storylines just got more convoluted and uninteresting. Peter was a bore.
If there is a spin-off, it should have: Cary Argos,
Kalinda, Luca, Jason …. having regular visits from the oddball characters like Michael J Fox’s Canning, and weird lawyers like Gummer, and many of the judges. ( I think to center a series around Elsbeth and her husband or without her husband would be awful. Those are characters one needs “touches” of but not inhabiting whole episodes — much less a series!)
I was glad to see so many of TGW people get meaty bits in the finale. And Will, who would have been probably impossible for Alicia to actually live with. I saw the slap a bit differently. Diane bringing Alicia back from her romantic reveries to the here and now. Real tears, just a couple.
Favorite parts: Alicia letting go of Peter’s hand because she was finally through with that icky stand by your man stuff, Will trying to convince her that nothing was ever simple, Lucca keeping focused on the case, Jason being his flaky uncommitted rogue self.
“A Rockford Files remake starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan” — Brilliant!
Yes, that would be a great idea.
Oh please.
I think the best drama on TV now goes to Quantico, if perhaps only for degree of difficulty. Having two simultaneous timelines with the same characters (one in flashback at the academy, one in present day after a terrorist attack) is an interesting concept, and the writers are able to put the “case of the week” which is now a “lesson of the week” wholly into the flashback timeline, while both timelines are also serialized.
The structure of the show is certainly original and the production values are solid. The story can sometimes stumble (but really, the writers are creating 44 episodes, not just 22, each season!) but can also be genuinely suspenseful. And the acting, especially from the women, can be fantastic, though the academy instructors need to turn the smugness down a few notches.
It will be interesting to see how the show changes as the flashback timeline is catching up to the terrorist attach that begins the present timeline. Hopefully the show stays as crafty after that happens.
Surely, surely you jest. I admit I kept watching Quantico because I’m a sucker for the “whodunit” element and I like the lead actress, but it’s just. so. bad. I doubt I’ll watch next year. Even the costumes are ridiculous. The flashback timeline thing has been done before, and done much better (for the last several episodes I actually started fast forwarding through all the flashback scenes and didn’t miss them at all). Even when it stumbled, The writing and acting on The Good Wife was a hundred times better.
I thought it was Luca’s idea to question Kurt about the alleged affair. I thought that Alicia looked surprised when Luca asked the question. I can still bring back that scene on TIVO even though I had deleted it after watching. Luca was pushing Diane to undermine Kurts previous statements about looking at the bullets. While I didn’t expect some happy ending Alicia did not seem happy walking down the hall way after Diane slapped her.
The Good Wife is my Sunday night crack and I’m sad that it has ended. I just would have liked to have more. More Alicia, more Jason, more Eli, more Will, more Cary, more Lucca, more crazy judges and even crazier lawyers and even more NSA. I didn’t get that Kurt had cheated on Diane and presumed it was prior to their relationship but maybe not. I would have liked to see what happened to this case that Peter allegedly interfered with, and in my opinion, any kind of follow-up movie or spin-off series would make my heart glad… so long as it was just as well done as TGW. As for other great network dramas, hmmm, I’m not sure there’s anything else that is as good as TGW right now. At least nothing is slapping me around the head saying “hey don’t forget about me”.
Thank you for this, for validating my disappointment with the slap and the end of the ending. I read myself to sleep with trending tweets and took solace that l wasn’t alone, but you hit on every point l wanted to make. I don’t have a replacement drama for you. I don’t make this commitment lightly – it takes a lot for me to DVR a show and still run to watch it while it’s on live. I gave The Good Wife some of the best years of my life – l won’t so easily trust again;) One comment l have to make about the trending tweets – some people didn’t like Alicia!!! There were viewers who said they envied Diane at that moment, that they would have liked to have been the slapper! Seven yearsof watching, through the jumped the shark years and back, Alicia’s never given me a reason to not have her back. In my opinion, of course.
A thoughtful review. My take: ‘The slap’ gave both women the ability to exit with personal power and respect. In my view, a Kum-by-yah ending between them would have been the opposite of feminism…..these are two women parting ways….neither one of them diminished.
An image of Alicia taking the hot elation of Diane and hubs at her mother’s wedding reception stayed with me this week.
Put together with Alicia’s decision to smash their fragile happiness by discrediting him on the stand,
the show makes a penetrating statement about truth and illusion.
Some ways the show is A meditation on the Clinton’s.
That’s not a bad thing.
And feminists don’t all think alike. Just like men, we can find ourselves at odds with other women.
The world of women in power, just like the world of powerful men, is full of strategic maneuvers and moral ambiguity.
We have arrived. Our time has come. And just like Alicia and Diane, I’ll stand proud when I hear the words, Madam President.
**In my opinion,** that was a great review.
After finishing the finale and settling down after my impulsive fit of rage in reaction to the final scene in said finale, my mind kind of mellowed out and began reminiscing on all the show’s moments. The good, the bad, and the great all started rushing back to me to cure my post-great-show depression (or as I call it PGSD), only to make it worse ten-fold. Searching for an another outlet for my irrepressible nostalgia I sought out forums and reviews on the latest and last addition to the Good Wife repertoire; only to find the forum comments were bashing it like it was some terrible abomination and the reviews took on a rather tired and “glad-it’s-finally-over” type of tone.
Unable to sate my need as an outlet I thought to extend my horizons and sought new comment forums/reviewers. The former I’ve had little luck in but for the latter I found you. Your review was a great read with a balance of things you did like and didn’t like with the final episode and show as a whole; not all of which I agree with but were defended with convincing-enough evidence and written with enough love that it was able to somewhat subdue my PGSD, for that you’ve earned my thanks.
I look forward to reading more of your work.
(I apologize for my (possibly) terrible punctuation. I’m trying to learn how to integrate semi-colons and commas into my longer sentences and based on the feedback from my profs, it’s an uphill battle)
EatzAce – I loved your review of the review. You said it so well I didn’t have to.
Aw shucks, now I’m blushing. Thank you, Betsy.
The creators were ready to wrap it up, and I think that feeling has been felt through this final season. I personally could never care about a show featuring a bunch of back-stabbing lawyers. But, I skipped through some of these latter seasons since my wife is really into it.
Having got over the shock of the slap, the reality of the situation becomes clear and so to for Alicia.
She has become a strong, confident and even powerful women (that could give her husband a run for his money). But with this new found power she must decide what do with it !! Be it for good or for bad, she has the freedom to choose.
Madam Secretary is the best drama on broadcast TV now that the Good Wife has ended.
I never understood how such good writing and a good show was being aired on a network and not a premium cable channel. It’s so rare to find quality television on open broadcast that I still don’t get it. But it is, so thanks CBS. Ambiguity is probably the main trait of TGW storyline, beginning to end and the series finale episode of “The Good Wife” that aired today was impeccable. Robert King and Michelle King gave us a truly brilliant ending. Bravo!
That slap was important. Alicia betrayed Diane. That slap made it crystal clear to the viewing audience that Alicia would no longer be welcome at Diane’s all female firm. It freed Alicia from any obligation she may have felt to become Diane’s partner.
That slap was a way of telling the viewing audience Eli’s instincts were on the money. He was smart to steer political donors toward Alicia, because after the slap, Alicia’s future broke wide open, and a run for a political office was hers for the taking.
That slap was also symbolic–like a passing of the torch. It told us Alicia was free, and Diane was now the conflicted spouse. Diane did not want to hear or believe the truth about her husband’s affair.(Sound familiar?) Alicia’s betrayal put Diane in the position of having to decide if she should stand by her man and be “The Good Wife” like Alicia was for seven long years.
I’m not sure Kurt ever had the affair. No fact I think not. We never heard the answer to Lucca’s question, and I don’t think we can assume Diane walking out was because of the answer he might have.
Didn’t Siane and Kurt put the whole thing to rest a few episodes ago?
Or am I forgetting something?
Yes to Jane the Virgin. It’s a comedy/drama but it is very well done.
A decent but overrated soapy melodrama with Downton Abbey pretentions finally comes to an end. Interesting how the show evolved from courtrooms to bedrooms in its final season. What old-timey drama will the AARP network, CBS, replace this with?
Outstanding dramas: Grey’s Anatomy; Castle; Outlander; Homeland, Major Crimes. Your article was very well written; I concur with your synopsis- I didn’t like Diane slapping Alicia but loved the scenes with Will.