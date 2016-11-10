“American Horror Story” producer Ryan Murphy will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the Annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Feb. 19 at The Novo at L.A. Live.

The announcement was made by Susan Cabral-Ebert, president of Local 706 of the Alliance of International Theatrical Stage Employees.

“We’re excited to bestow our 2017 Distinguished Artisan Award on Ryan Murphy, who constantly raises the bar and challenges the skills of our members to their utmost abilities when delineating his television characters,” she said. He has always shown strong support while working in collaboration with our make-up artists and hair stylists.

Murphy has won four Primetime Emmys and is the originator of the television series “American Horror Story,” “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck” and “The New Normal.” In 2014 his HBO film “The Normal Heart” won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

His first program, teenager comedy-drama “Popular,” aired for the WB Network for three seasons starting in 1999. Additional credits include “American Crime Story,” “Feud,” “Scream Queens,” “Eat Pray Love” and “The Glee Project.”