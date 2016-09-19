You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' Wins Best Limited Series

Daniel Holloway

The People v. O.J. Simpson_ American Crime Story recap episode 104
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” one of the season’s best-reviewed and most buzzed-about shows, won a much-anticipated Emmy for outstanding limited series Sunday night. The Ryan Murphy-produced drama beat a formidable field that included another highly lauded FX project, “Fargo,” as well as ABC’s “American Crime,” AMC’s “The Night Manager,” and History’s “Roots.”

“Crime Story,” along with the highly regarded ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” sparked a renewed media interest earlier this year in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial. With a star-studded cast that included John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Courtney B. Vance, Nathan Lane, and David Schwimmer, “Crime Story” earned rave reviews — in particular for longtime Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson’s turn as prosecutor Marcia Clark.

Brown, Paulson and Vance won acting awards portraying Chris Darden, Marcia Clark and Johnnie Cochrane, respectively.

The limited series was executive produced by Murphy with, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Brad Falchuk, Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, Dante Di Loreto, and D.V. DeVincentis.

