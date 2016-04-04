MipTV: ‘Dragon’s Den’ Business TV Show to Be Adapted in China (EXCLUSIVE)

Business-themed, reality TV show, “Dragon’s Den,” is to be produced in China for broadcaster Shenzhen TV.

Also known as “Shark Tank,” the format was originally created in Japan by Nippon TV. The sale was handled by U.K.-Chinese rights and content distributor IPCN.

The company’s Shanghai-based production team is now producing a 12-part series for Shenzhen TV. The first episode will go to air on May 22.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming some of China’s most prominent business leaders to ‘Dragons’ Den’,” said IPCN’s CEO and the show’s executive producer, Rebecca Yang.

Among the business leaders set to be part of the show is Bob Xu Xiaoping, an angel investor who was previously founder of a language-learning institution that listed on the New York Stock Exchange and was the subject of 2012 feature “American Dreams in China.” Another celebrity businessman taking part is Yao Jinbo, who set up a successful domain name registration business.

“We are very excited to bring our format for the first time to an Asian country other than Japan, making this the 27th country that has adapted the ‘Dragons’ Den’ format,” said Nippon TV’s Yukiko Kimishima, divisional president, international business development.

IPCN produces several local versions of global TV formats for Chinese broadcasters including “The Secret Millionaire” for Dragon TV, “Supernanny” for Anhui TV and “China’s Next Top Model” for CQTV.

The company recently also announced a co-production agreement with STV Productions to create a new factual entertainment format “Journey to the Precious,” which is inspired by STV Production’s “Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.”