Patricia Arquette is a dedicated activist, with years of struggle behind her, but her most effective effort may have been her shortest.
In accepting the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2015, she spoke out from the podium demanding equal pay and equal rights for women. Political speeches at the Oscars are nothing new, but Arquette’s 20-second cri de coeur may have done more to change the world than all the paeans and pleas at all the Academy Awards before her.
The impact of Arquette’s speech, along with the challenges still ahead before her cause of true sexual equality is achieved, were the focus of an intimate “Dinner for Equality,” co-hosted by Arquette and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at a private home in the Hancock Park section of Los Angeles Thursday night.
As guests gathered for cocktails, Arquette told Variety she believes she has paid a price for throwing down the gauntlet at the Oscars, having already lost two acting jobs because of that stand. “I’m okay with that,” she said. “But it’s not just about acting, and it’s not about me as an actor. I don’t believe this is fair for anybody. I want to live in the America I believe in, that really is fair, that really has possibilities, and really does treat people of all races and all sexes equally.”
One reason that Arquette may be content with that sacrifice is that her Oscars speech seems to have had a measurable impact. According to several of the guests at the dinner, Arquette’s words helped prompt the passage of the California Fair Pay Act that went into effect January 2016, which has been called the most far-reaching equal pay law in the United States, and sparked a movement in corporate boardrooms to review and remedy pay inequities.
The progress of the last year inspired Arquette and Benioff to bring together the worlds in which they move: entertainment, politics, business and activism for Thursday’s dinner. Jennifer Lawrence graced the center table along with Elon Musk and Reese Witherspoon. More Hollywood luminaries in attendance included Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Maria Bello, Minka Kelly and James Van Der Beek. Musical notables included India Arie and Stevie Wonder, both of whom performed at the end of the evening.
From the business world came CEOs Jeff Dailey of Farmers Insurance Group, Bernard Tyson of Kaiser Permanente, Shahrzad Rafati of BroadbandTV and Brian Krzanich of Intel. From politics, state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson. Activists included Noreen Farrell, executive director of Equal Rights Advocates; filmmaker Kamala Lopez; Katherine Spillar, executive director, Feminist Majority Foundation; and Jessica Neuwirth, president of ERA Coalition.
Some of those notables spoke at the event, which its organizers hope will become a perennial. Lawrence, who advanced the cause in an online essay, spoke without prepared remarks. “It’s weird being a public figure talking about all of this stuff because you put a target on your nose,” she said. “When I wrote that essay I got a lot of support but I also have a Republican family in Kentucky who told me my career was effectively over.”
Lawrence said it’s vital to shed the notion that we live in a post-feminist era. “I don’t know who came up with that term, but it’s the most damaging term that we have, because it’s just not true.”
Sen. Jackson told the gathering that on seeing Arquette’s speech at the Oscars, she immediately called her staff and told them they must introduce an equal pay bill in the legislature the very next day. Jackson later circled back to Arquette, who spoke out in support of the bill.
The Fair Pay Act garnered wide support, including lawmakers of both parties, passed overwhelmingly and was signed into law in October, almost exactly seven months after Arquette spoke out.
Jackson told Variety that business orgs like the California Chamber of Commerce supported the bill in part because they see women’s pay inequity as an economic issue. “Because of that inequality we leave about $39 billion on the table,” said Jackson. “If that money were available and women had that money in their pockets, they would spend it, and it would advance the economy. It would end up being put into services or goods, things that the business community is very interested to see happen.”
While that legislative effort was under way, Salesforce executives went to Benioff, their CEO, and asked for an audit of their own company’s pay practices. Benioff was sure there would be no problem, but approved such an audit. “It was about a six-month effort, a very manual effort,” said Cindy Robbins, Salesforce’s executive VP for employee success, who runs the company’s HR department. “We have around 20,000 employees. We found there were some discrepancies, both male and female. It took around $3 million to fix that gap.”
Farrell of Equal Rights Advocates praised Benioff for making that commitment. “He said, ‘what if I made women’s equality a transformational priority for Salesforce? What would happen?’ I think what’s happened is he’s leading business, as Patricia is leading Hollywood. Advocates and workers need those influencers to make a difference.”
Benioff, in addressing the dinner, acknowledged that it is a challenge for CEOs to commit to fixing pay inequities, as repairing a major discrepancy could actually prevent a company from making its numbers and cost corporate leaders their jobs. But he urged other business leaders to start the process.
The Sony hack, which revealed pay inequities among stars and salaried employees alike, put Hollywood’s own gender imbalance in the spotlight. But Arquette said the issue is much broader than the entertainment industry.
“It’s all through every industry,” she said. “I hate when people make this conversation that we’re having only about this industry, our industry. Because it’s not.”
Farrell noted that under California’s equal pay law, the kind of inequities exposed by the Sony hack could put companies at risk now and in the future. She cited three practices that can be adopted by all industries, including Hollywood, to head off such problems: payroll audits like that conducted by Salesforce; not relying on past salary history to determine new salaries (because past salaries can reflect past discrimination); and transparency in the criteria that guide pay decisions.
“I never met an employer who thought they were discriminating on the basis of sex until they did an audit,” said Farrell. “I think its very important for every company, including those in Hollywood, to audit its pay and look at what’s happening.”
Wonder, also speaking off-the-cuff, called for the tech industry to make its wares more accessible to people with visual handicaps. “The reality is we have a lot of people talking loud and saying nothing. They’ve been given too much airtime… And obviously I feel that if we don’t get this going immediately, before a person I have a lot of respect for is no longer President, it may take years and years for it to happen.”
“But we can’t even base it on politics or who is President, Republican or Democrat,” he added. “Our passion for the rights of women, justice in any way, has to be stronger than all those mouths that are saying absolutely nothing, just talking a bunch of bull.”
Arquette herself is far from finished, and hardly sees her cause as won. She is championing an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and still working for economic empowerment of women.
“We have tens of millions of single moms in the country,” said Arquette, “and they’re really struggling, especially when they’re paid less than men. We have 33 million women and kids who wouldn’t be in poverty, who have full-time working moms; if they were just paid their full dollar, they wouldn’t be in poverty. They wouldn’t be wealthy, but they wouldn’t be in poverty.”
Woman make 78-82% of a man’s salary based on yearly income, calculated from yearly income tax data. These numbers are not based on a per hour rate. Women who do not work full time and file income tax bring the average female numbers down. If women want to earn the same as men for the same job, they should stop having, or care for children, work more hours and take promotions. If anyone wants to make the most money, get a degree that requires math, and maybe science, or law. The more difficult a program is to be accepted, normally the more money you will earn after graduation.
Thats funny. I know a woman who worked for Patricia, typically 60-70 hours a week, and on an”on call” basis. She was treated like the help, paid like the help, and taxed as an independent contractor. I guess only priveleged, Hollywood, actresses with 0 talent are deserving of fair or equal pay.
Funny how most of the comments seem to be “I’m a man, and I don’t see a problem.” or “I’m a woman, and the problem is so friggin obvious, I don’t know how you can possibly miss it.”
As a man who is a seventies feminist, trust me – the problem exists. When the signing of Jennifer Lawrence gets a film green-lit, but she still makes less than her male counterparts, I’d say that’s an issue. The Sony hack also identified people with similar levels of experience, doing the same jobs, but the male is paid more. I’d say that’s an issue.
It’s not about “pushing women to the forefront” (which is an argument that’s been made since the sixties, and probably long before that), it’s about equality and fairness.
“Lawrence said it’s vital to shed the notion that we live in a post-feminist era. “I don’t know who came up with that term, but it’s the most damaging term that we have, because it’s just not true.””
That’s true .. we are not post-feminist.. really, we are neo-feminist. Today’s feminism is not what the movement set out to be, though that can really be said with most movements that get hijacked by new generations. Today’s feminism is not about equality as it is about pushing women to the forefront. It does not seek equality of the sexes, but instead promotes furthering of the female by holding back the male. In fact, women today are out-graduating, out pacing, and often out-earning men in the workforce. However, any attempt to question this results in shouting of “PATRIARCHY” and “RAPE CULTURE” .. there is no more dialogue with these new wave feminists.
And the sad reality is that it is doing much more harm than good. The “wage inequality” mythology is a major part of that. The current stat that is being thrown around by politicians including our own President is based on a willful misreading of the data – where in ALL the money men make is measured up against ALL the money women make, and no account whatsoever is made of what these certain jobs are. If you have a CEO and you stack him up against an entry level female sales rep, you will obviously reveal a difference in pay.
The suggestion of this mythology that is never corrected by these people is that a man and a woman IN THE SAME EXACT JOB are paid differently. That is absolutely untrue, and if that WERE to happen, it would already be in violation of many laws .. it would be flat out illegal.
But it doesn’t matter about the truth.. because people today would rather hear the narrative they want to believe than hear the truth.
Neo-feminists are hurting their own cause and are guaranteeing that the genders will remain at odds and become LESS equal over time.
Patricia Arquette, I would love to follow you on facebook, you definitely speak my language when it comes to equality for all. It’s time gender doesn’t have any effect, on the pay, that is done by a human being that is equal in ability.
It’s a sad day when a brand feels they need to apologize for supporting equality and women’s rights. Lands End highly under-estimated the amount of vocal women and men who actually think women’s right matter and agree; Gloria Steinem is a legend and equal rights must be supported. What kind of message do we want to send to our girls?
It’s kind of funny since many women make more money than men, and it has to be those 2 that take the stand for pay equality? I wish other women in Hollywood are laughting at them at the moment since if you want equality, there are lots of things to look at. Supporting actors, men or women make way less money, and not only because they’re support acts should they deserve such a low paycheck.
There is also the problem of discrimination between actors, those 2 hypocrites (Lawrence, Arquette) are quite happy to be standing above many women, if not the most of them and i don’t believe that they would like better actresses to be where they are. They may be the kind to take other women down and walk over their heads in this competitive world and yet, they allow themselves to look like models because they won an oscar that they think they deserve more than anyone? The truth is, the ones who judge them and should matter, the audience, sometimes don’t even watch the women nominated with them in their films but would say the winner deserve it only because they like him/her. Same for the ones who’ll say they don’t. If they don’t like you, they won’t bother watching your performance before judging it.
There are still many good actresses that work better and harder than those 2, in the indie or mainstream. Before speaking out loud about inequality of salary when they’re paid more than well paid men, they should vilify sexism and racism against other women. Since many are forgotten, and they won’t be hired when the producers want an oscar only due to the fact that they mostly do support acting and/or their ethnic (origins), religious beliefs, their size (Heigh, weight) etc.
Before pretending that this inequality favors the men in Hollywood, they should take a stand to make women equals to other women. But hell no, Lawrence and Arquette are not that impressive compared to many great actresses and yet, they’re enjoying the spotlight. And they should take a stand to stop men from being discriminated and paid peanuts compared to many women like them.
Do they deserve their Oscar when they allow themselves to be the voice of everyone, yet everyone else with half a brain knows they’re only trying to boast their star power and status? When a woman does way more than a man on a film, she should deserve the biggest check of the 2, and i think that Lawrence and Arquette would agree with that. But sometimes, if not every time support actors make something like 30, 000$, 40, 000$ to 60, 000$ while the star makes 20 to 30 million dollars on the same film. If you want to talk about equality, this is something they should solve imo. At least shrink that difference between the star and support. Second, third and fourth roles deserve way better than that. Since once they get to work on the indie circuit, this is their faces that we’ll remember.
I worked for over 30 years as a computer technical manager/analyst. Always outnumbered by men in my field, I excelled, won awards and blazed trails, but I always made less. Always. Paternalistic managers always tried to tell me what was good for me, tell me to express my opinion less. But I had to speak. All my career, I had to work twice as hard to get equal recognition. I am retired now, but I say to women out there, the fight is not over until we have made paternalism and gender bias part of the ugly past.
I attended this event at Patricia’s home and was humbled at the graciousness and sheer dedication of all of the guests support for our cause. As a MINIMUM wage worker ($10:00) hr. I lost two days pay taking the time to attend this 2 day event by personal invite. EVERY LOST $ was worth it!!! To see such Shakers and Movers in the industry of public figures, lose ie. Acting parts like Patricia did because this cause is more important to her, humbles me to the core. Thank you everybody for your support. Losing my 2 day pay doesn’t hurt as much now!!
The new cause celebrae by contract players that negotiate their own pay for every role. And Jennifer Lawrence recently was noted as being the highest paid actor in Hollywood. We need real people for pay equality leaders that work in the real corporate environment, not these dilettantes. So exactly how is California going to enforce their new law, by the way? I can just see it in the courtroom with women having to list all their duties, and the defense picking her case apart.
Parity in all ways in all venues for women is the gold standard and the passive resistance tradition from the boys’ club members is the reality. “Deny and ignore” this reality and protect the status quo is how they roll. Of course, some males do acknowledge the reality and are allies to the women but those few cannot overwhelm the majority of male bigots who rule the world. And that has been the case for the past 7000 years.
Here’s the thing: an actor’s income is based upon exactly how many butts in the seats that name can draw. Nothing more. Nothing less. To demand equal pay based upon gender is as offensive as demanding priority consideration based upon race, religion, or sexual orientation (not the same as gender). Jennifer Lawrence should listen to her wise parents. There is a financial reason why some male actors are at their profession’s financial peak, and it isn’t their gender. If an actor wants to be visibly vocal about his/her cause, then be prepared to suffer the financial consequences, in Dixie Chicks fashion. We go to movies for entertainment. An actor’s fame doesn’t earn her the right to ram his/her personal opinions down the throats of the viewing, paying audience without accountability.
This part of her Oscar speech certainly couldn’t have helped her land a role.. “It’s time for all the women in America, and all the men that love women and all the gay people and all the people of color that we’ve all fought for — to fight for us now!” She was immediately slammed in social media afterwards for suggesting that gays and people of color OWE her and white women something. I don’t know if she meant that literally, but the takeaway lesson is that if you choose to go political at an industry show, you pick choose your words carefully because they can and often will come back to bite you in the arse.
I think you should look to Canada for gender equality when the new Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau made 1/2 his cabinet women when he was elected last yr. He was asked, “why” and his answer was succinct, “because it’s 2015”. Ya’ gotta love the simplicity.
Wouldn’t the proper answer have been “They were the most qualified”?
He shouldn’t have had to make a big deal about hiring 50% women, but to a lot of people it IS a big deal. As for their qualifications, just read their bios, and tell me ONE woman who is NOT qualified. And where are the questions about the men’s qualifications? That they ARE men is enough for most. Sad.
He didn’t say that because they weren’t.
Shot:“Dinner for Equality,” co-hosted by Arquette and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff ” Why would this guy be doing this?
Chaser:” payroll audits like that conducted by Salesforce” Heh, always follow the money.
There is no gender gap in pay when time spent on career, etc. are taken into account. Has been proven over and over. As for Hollywood salaries, well, does this equal pay now mean that there will be no such thing as A list stars who command 7 figure salaries, and Tom Cruise will now be paid the same as any other old star?
@Dante
I’m confused by your comment. You are stating that there is actual proof that gender gap pay inequality doesn’t exist, when taking time spent on a career or whatever. Can you reference where this theory of no gender gap pay inequality is “proven over and over?”
Ignorance is proven over and over when people speak out based on their uneducated biases taken from their own chauvinistic experiences, not on knowledge gained and facts revealed.
Your statement has no merit.
Shot: “There is no gender gap in pay…”
Chaser: “has been proven over and over again” anytime someone says this statement, I question the validity of what they are saying, especially when said proof is left out or not referenced.
Why are entertainment executives so clueless? If they can get away with paying females 23% less than males, why are there any males working in the industry? Hire only females and increase the bottom line by 23%
All these pay gap issues are for the upper middle class and upper class jobs. This is the dumbest issue out there right now. With the majority of people living at or near the poverty level, why should anyone care about the 1% trying to get more money for themselves? And it’s kind of sickening to hear Arquette try to claim that it’s the poor that would benefit, because when you’re making minimum wage, there is no gaps between men and women. It’s all minimum!!
And Jennifer Lawrence is still pissed that she got less than everybody in American Hustle, even though, she’s basically a supporting actress in the movie and got like 5th or 6th billing for the film.
They addressed that. Try reading the article.
Alright Rudy, just some facts to start:
– 63% of minimum wage earners in the US are women, compared to 38% men (see PEW Research)
– For American Hustle, Jennifer Lawrence earned less than Jeremy Renner, who had, at best, a role of equal size in the film, though some might argue his role was smaller than hers
The point is that if some of the most powerful, highest paid women in America are still making substantially less than their male counterparts, what chance do middle and low-income women have at pay equity?
I don’t really see your point. More men own their own businesses than women. More women run businesses where they are the only employee, too. More men are contractors than women. More women (70%) enroll in college than men (30%). But more men go to law school and film school than women. The fact that there’s more women than men making minimum wage is likely due to the choice of work. Retail, food service, health care, hospitality and education are the largest minimum wage groups. You’re also overlooking the fact that most minimum wage jobs are for people that work less than 35 hours a week, which is ideal for married women with children. Believe it or not, Pew Research (since you like them so much) says 71% of stay at home moms also hold down a job. And in most cases a part time job. Which would mean it’s most likely a minimum wage job. That group of women alone would be enough to tip the percentages of minimum wage jobs in favor of women. So if the percentages don’t equal 50-50, it doesn’t negate the fact that all people making minimum wage are still making the same rate for those jobs.
Maybe the reason Renner got paid more is because he’s a more established actor? What’s Jennifer Lawrence been in, The Hunger Games? They couldve picked any other run of the mill white girl for that role, I sure didn’t see her do anything but phone it in. What’s Renner been in? The Hurt Locker, a Bourne movie, and he’s an Avenger. Woweee, you mean different people can be payed differently based on merit? That’s a strange thought to a feminist, it just isn’t right unless they get paid the same no matter what though I suppose. They’ll complain forever about what they hypothetically could be paid, but I don’t see any of them complaining about being unfairly favored for alimony.
@Grizbat: If Lawrence blames herself, what’s the essay for? Just to say “I’m dumb for accepting role” or is she pushing an agenda? The Josh Hutcherson comparison isn’t dumb. If Lawrence & Renner are supporting characters and Lawrence’s belief is that their pay rates should be the same or closer to each other, shouldn’t Hutcherson as a co-lead with Lawrence be paid the same or close in rate to Lawrence?
Lastly, this is not about Lawrence. This is about third-wave feminist liars pushing an agenda based on a myth they’ve never proven. Lawrence & Arquette are now trying to make Hollywood pay rates analogous to the myth they’re spouting. And considering you can’t figure that out, you’re the ignorant stupid person. Get back to the Lena Dunham rally.
P.S.: I’m not a conservative, so don’t go there.
@ teriekwilliams: If you would have bothered to read Lawrence’s essay, you’d know that she blamed herself, not anyone else, for failing in negotiations on American Hustle, for which Jeremy Renner, an actor with less screen time, was not only paid more, but he got 9% versus her (and Amy Adams’) 7% on the back end deal. Your failure to read her essay leads you to ignorant remarks.
As to the Josh Hutcherson reference, that’s simply a stupid comparison. Lawrence is the star, the sine qua non for those films. She is in practically every shot (and as the star she was paid a woefully low $300,000 for the first film in the series).
If you don’t like Lawrence, that is certainly your prerogative, but when you criticize based on dislike rather than evidence and/or knowledge, you show both ignorance and stupidity.
Men and women working a minimum wage job earn the same pay if they’re doing the same work and hours. If more women choose to do minimum wage jobs, it’s their decision. If those women want more pay, get an education and go for a good paying job like a doctor and engineer instead of teacher or nurse. Science jobs pay more than caretakers, but women don’t want science jobs even when they’re encouraged to take those jobs.
If Jennifer Lawrence choose to accept a role that paid her less than Jeremy Renner, then she’s a fool for not negotiating. If it was such affront to her, she could have turned down the role, which people do all the time. Will Smith refused a film because they wouldn’t pay him his $25 million rate. If he’s got sense of enough to fight for what he thinks he worth or walk, Lawrence can do the same. If she chooses not to, that’s her problem.
P.S.: How much does Josh Hutcherson make compared to Lawrence in the Hunger Games?
Patty was working on CSI: Cyber at the time of her Oscars rant, so I’m calling BS with that. Seems like too many people are completely ignorant on how salaries are negotiated in Hollywood and what warrants a higher salary. Jennifer gets paid a hefty sum and her complaint about American Hustle was ignorant and childish since she had a much smaller part and had only lead one movie at that point (The Hunger Games). Let’s see how well she does with leading another major studio release that doesn’t have a globally built-in franchise. Because the stars of Harry Potter and Twilight sure aren’t doing well in terms of major releases. They’re mostly doing limited and mediocre indie films now.
Arquette and those who support her just seem so ridiculously ignorant. Women already have equal rights to men in America and other western nations. They constantly spout this off, but never address the specific legal rights women don’t have that men do because there are none. Not only that, but there are actually some rights men do not have. Single moms are in poverty because of a disproven pay gap? Not buying that either, Patty. The wage gap has been debunked by both feminists and economists. There is a pay gap when it comes to gender, but it’s due to different jobs when people have the right to choose their fields of interest. Not to mention the feminist pay gap Patty and others talk about leaves out key factors like experience, years on the job, time taken off, hours worked, etc.
I am not from a western country, I just visited some of them. I desagree with the following:
“The wage gap has been debunked by both feminists and economists. There is a pay gap when it comes to gender, but it’s due to different jobs when people have the right to choose their fields of interest”.
Not true, at least, for the place where I live and I suppose in the US it’s the same thing though much less expressed. For example a woman works in an industry at the same level as a her man colleague does, but she gets less money for the same responsabilities, achievements etc. It is reality. Feminists do not fabricate.
Is there no gender pay gap in the country where the problem of racism still leads to social conflicts and even deaths (what happened to A. Lincoln idea?), Donald Trump wants to become the next president getting a lot of support from the voters (charmed not by his pollitical skills but the ability to create scandals), while he has offended women several times, he has offended muslims and other minorities ?
As for the attempt of Hollywood actresses to raise the problem (equality for all women, not only in the cultural sphere): why so much discontempt and snubs ? It is normal thing that women of their level do not keep silence on that topic. How do people expect it to be publically discussed and reopened – by skilled workers? It would be great but they do not unite their forces for this purpose, maybe they will one day.
I saw the films “Poker house” and “Winter bone” a year ago, now I do respect Jennifer Lawrence and do not consider her ignorant ai all. Why should she shut up regarding the problem for the fact that she earned a lot of money last year? Why to mix these two things? Her letter was not a complaint it was her personal opinion. Still an essential part of her income was made by a contract with “Dior”, while R. Downey got much more by only acting. That’s a gender pay gap only at high levels. Other great actresses before her, like Roberts and Jolie struggled for their salaries only they did not venture to open up about it publically, because when you get what you want, psychology works in a way that you better not speak for the others because it may be dangerous for you.
You gave ZERO evidence that women get paid less for the doing the SAME work as men. Like most feminists, you just rinse and repeat “the problem” as if saying 100 times makes it true. Provide evidence and we’ll gladly concede you’re right. We can qualify racism in America. Please quantify the pay gap.
“feminists do not fabricate”
Sorry, but they do. Unless you’re talking about feminist author and professor Christina Hoff Sommers, which I’m sure you’re not. Sommers has devoted her career to actual gender equality and debunking popular feminist myths like patriarchy theory, rape culture, and the wage gap. Go on and look up her videos. I’d post links to my sources, but my comment would likely be deleted.
Ponder: “Sen. Jackson told the gathering that on seeing Arquette’s speech at the Oscars, she immediately called her staff and told them they must introduce an equal pay bill in the legislature the very next day.”
So a state Senator for the largest and most influential US state does not consider this a legislative issue…. until a Hollywood actress says so. Then, she slaps her forehead and says “Oh, my Gosh, we have to do this right away!!”
Categorical fact: We are NOT a serious people. We are not. We used to be, and the world depended on that. Now, we simply are not. No question.
And take a look around the planet…. Howz that workin’ out for ya?
Patricia Arquette taking the lead role on a really sh*tty CSI show couldn’t have helped.
Women are not being oppressed. They are not being paid less for the same work on average. They are making choices that make the statistics look different than they are. You are being paid in full. Either work harder or get out.
They also make the choice to dump men like you.
People go to movies for fantasy. They want to see pretty boys and girls. If you are no longer pretty; so long.
Patricia Arquette is getting more work than most actors, male or female. That said, if you were a producer, would you want to hire someone who is likely to turn on you if her life on your movie becomes less than perfect?
Hollywood is just a sinkhole of sexism and racism.
It is great entertainment watching the Left devour its own.
Here’s my plan to fix this. All employees of any company big or small, private or public, must register there salaries on a website that is viewable by the public. That way, we can have complete fairness.
Richard Method,
Splendid. That way we can see how much YOU pay your employees, like the people who you pay to provide you with electricity, food, clothing, gas, etc. After all, if you think you get to see how other people spend their money, it’s only fair that everyone gets to see how you spend your money. For complete fairness, right?
Actors who make more money in a year than most people will make in their entire lives complaining about equal pay is incredibly tone-deaf. Especially Lawrence, who is receiving a bigger pay than Chris Pratt in their movie together.
Women already get equal pay for equal work in America, contrary to her speech. The problem is the small number of female studio heads and directors, etc. Her speech, however, was why I decided not to watch her new TV show. There’s no excuse for distorting the facts to make a political point. It’s disgusting and should not be tolerated. Standards are important to any intelligent, logical, concerned person. There’s no need to distort the facts to make your point, much less to slander America or other people, like the radical leftist professors at CSU-L.A. calling conservative author Ben Shapiro a racist white supremacist while attacking free speech.
really..I work in NYC in the apparel industry and that is simply not true that women get equal pay. I work along side women who have degrees in their field and the boys in the company without any degree get paid more…and it’s not all that easy to up and leave your job…when one has bills to pay, ie mortgages, insurance. etc
I don’t believe you. Did you ask each of those people how much they are paid by the company? Did you ask the employer how much they pay each of those employees and why? I doubt it and I doubt any of those people would give you an honest answer if they answered at all. People tend to lie and/or exaggerate the truth when it comes to their pay checks with everyone except the IRS because it is none of your business.
Most companies base their compensation on the value of the job, the amount of time the individual has been employed at the job (experience), and the individual’s skill level at the job (productivity). Until I see a comprehensive IRS study on the issue that controls for the various factors that affect differences in pay, I will continue to be skeptical about claims of gender pay inequality.
We are living in a victimization culture. The quickest way to victimize a person is to convince him/her that he/she is a victim.
“and it’s not all that easy to up and leave your job…when one has bills to pay, ie mortgages, insurance.”
Millions do it every year. Quit your belly aching. You’re not a victim. You CHOSE to buy ALL of those things and now you’re whining you have to pay for them. Stop being spoiled, entitled little girl. The reason you make less than men is because you’re immature and can’t believe you actually have to take responsibility for your own decisions. That type of immaturity shines through clearly to everyone around you. Since you’re not mature enough to handle real responsibility, you don’t get it, thus less pay.
It’s illegal to pay someone differently due to gender for the same job. The women you know should simply go to the police. This “pay gap” seems to only ever be imaginary or caused by those all to happy to have their rights stepped all over due to cowardice.
So that picture at the top is NOT Patricia Arquette. That is Jennifer Lawrence. the article says Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance at the event but the headline refers to Patricia Arquette so why is their a picture of Jennifer Lawrence instead of Patricia Arquette?
ask how many stars gave up their $230,000 goody bag to charity?
Jennifer Lawrence made $75 million last year. The average actor makes about $5,000 a year.
I’m in the business and I simply do not believe Patricia. Prove it, Patricia. Name the parts you didn’t get because of you ‘stance’ and let the people who turned you down because of it tell their side of it. How would you know, anyway? Unless they came right out and told you and why would they do that.? That’s the trouble with these ego aggrandizing ‘stances’ from people who are slef-centered and wanting to be more improtant than they really are. It just stinks because these things need to be addressed, but not by lying morons.
I’m with you. Name the roles you lost, and I guarantee you’ll find a director who simply found a better actress for the part.
Many Oscar winners see their careers halt after their victories, sometimes because they make poor choices afterwards.
Boo-freaking-hoo. Nobody likes a loud-mouth. Ask Spike Lee about that… Come to think of it, how often did Brando work in quality projects after his Oscar stunt? Funny how everybody else that shuts up and does their thing, is still working and winning Oscars.
yeah, why should women get paid equal to men, after all, they already have to be prettier and do most of their stunts in high heels without messing their hairdos. Why do they have to be paid too?? And none of them are supporting children, are they???
jen,
When women work as many years, work as many hours, work the dangerous jobs men do (the real gender gap on the job is that 93 percent of all work place deaths are men; weird how you’re not going on about parity for work place deaths, isn’t it?), etc, then you can expect to make as much as men. The fastest way to end the differences is pay is to stop majoring in equity feminist studies and get an electrical engineering job. And when you have kids, stay in the work force, rather than choose to be stay at home mothers. Choosing to major in equity feminism or being a stay at home mother are fine choices. But don’t make those choices, then expect to get paid as much as men.
Yeah… I mean what business does a woman have thinking she deserves to be paid equally… i mean really… that same as a man? That loudmouth has got a lot of nerve… she should mind her place and just go do the dishes…
I don’t mean any of this. What I mean to say is Giacomo, you are an idiot.
If a woman thinks she’s being paid less than a man for her gender, odds are she’s wrong. Endless reports and analisits from economists and even feminists have proven the so-called “pay gap” ignores key factors like experience, years on the job, time taken off, hours worked, etc.
Doris Day was the highest paying actor in her time slot because she was talented! Talent can negotiate higher pay than just being a woman and showing up. Patricia, you are no Doris Day!
Nanny,
This was my thought exactly. When Arquette becomes a solidly bankable actress, she can negotiate a very high salary. Since, she’s just a B actor, she shouldn’t be surprised she gets a B salary.
Yes, indeed. Also, consider Jennifer Lawrence, who seems to make really good choices, both in the blockbuster movies she decides to do and in smaller movies like JOY, which was really really good and very underrated (and Jennifer didn’t have to take her clothes off for JOY or spout a bunch of “f” words).