Showtime’s ‘Billions’ Premiere: Paul Giamatti, Neil Burger, Producers Talk Provocative Opening Scene

The golden shower in the first 80 seconds of Showtime’s “Billions” definitely got guests talking at Thursday’s Museum of Modern Art premiere for the new drama.
“It wasn’t scripted that way initially, but then we found it was the most provocative, powerful and entertaining way to begin the series,” explained pilot director Neil Burger.
“I didn’t think about it one way or another,” said Paul Giamatti. “When I read the whole story I was all for it. Just a part of the character that was interesting.”
The Wall Street drama about the ultra-wealthy on Wall Street, pits hedge-fund titan, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) against an ambitious U.S. attorney, Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti).
“That scene was always in the script from day one,” said exec producer Brian Koppelman. “There were times when it was the second scene and not the first, but it was always the way you met Chuck Rhodes. But after Neil shot it, we knew it had to be the first shot of the show.”
Koppelman along with David Levien and author-New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin created and wrote the series, which formally begins its 10-episode run on Jan. 17.
Sorkin, who cringed when asked if he should take credit for writing the scene, explained that his mother was in attendance.
“We all contributed, but I try to keep a pure mind,” Sorkin quipped before adding, “We have a wonderful writers room and over the course of the season some of them did have some very unique thoughts about things that people do that I had no idea about.”
As for making the show’s main focus the one percent, Koppelman said that, “It’s always time for a battle between kings.” But when it came to who those “kings” were based on, the exec producer kept his lips sealed.
“You’d have to get me really drunk to tell you that. So drunk that I’d only tell you right before I passed out…as I was hitting the floor.”
Showtime Networks’ president David Nevins said that despite the current critical climate towards the world’s one percent, 2016 was the perfect time for the series to air.
“This show examines hidden issues of class and what’s fair and what’s not fair, which are issues that are important and relevant right now. There is also a real fascination around it,” Nevins said. “In many ways this show plays like a Western. You can root for the law man or the outlaw, but there is real ambiguity between the two. You, as a
viewer, find your loyalties and sympathies changing.”
The first episode of “Billions” was available online on Jan. 1.
(Pictured: David Levien, David Nevins, Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Matt Blank and Brian Koppelman at the “Billions” premiere)
|Atmosphere at the Museum of Modern Art premiere party
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Rex Shutterstock
|Neil Burger and Malin Akerman
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Rex Shutterstock
Great article! luv giamatti
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site,
how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a
acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast
provided bright clear concept
The small download will determine whether your computer
is setup to run a certain game. Resources of your clash of clans game has got
to get reviewed from the players to get the crack inside a right approach.
Playrix is the mobile app development firm behind this game and as a consumer, I feel that
they have taken their monetization strategies very seriously
and have held my user experience in high regard.
The following is a look at why light is important in emergency survival situations.
Many of us believe we can just imagine, or pray that the river dries up or changes course.
Plantar fasciitis refers to a distressing problem that triggers pain under the heel.
Hello, the whole thing is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s really excellent, keep up
writing.
Clients are actually equally delighted along with the
answers given to all of them via chat, via phone, or using e-mail What makes
clairvoyant readings even more intriguing online is actually because professional crystal gazers are even more
ready for giving perks as well as free gifts to possible clients.
Without a doubt, our team carry out not find fault with preys for
their circumstances; this is mentioned somewhere
else in A Program of Affection.
I do agree with all thee concepts you’ve offered on your post.
They’re very convincing and can certainly work. Still,
the posts are very quick for newbies. May you please extend them
a liftle from next time? Thanks for the post.
Now we have a very meticulous association with
all of our people and perhaps we assign very clear functions in direction of attaining their visions moreover producing the peak leading service providers only as compared to larger
sized costlier boutiques at low-priced interest rates.
Very good article. I am experiencing some of these issues as well..
I went for a unique gift and uncovered this painting that lighting
within just the dark.
Its somekind of doual-view portray. I can look at it throughout the working day, still
Whilst is darkish within just the room, the portray is still apparent.
Is this some style of alien technology/ or is accurately some one of a kind wall art?
However, i decided to attain it as a gift, nevertheless towards order some for myself also
:).
I imagine that within matter of items, this would
be the biggest. Do oneself really feel the same?
https://www.amazon.com/Startonight-Camomiles-Cornflowers-Surprise-Original/dp/B00EZVPBBS/keywords=wall+prints+for+bedroom
Thank you for some other informative website.
The place else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal manner?
I have a undertaking that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
Turkey recipe can be seen on the table of every family
on Thanksgiving Day as a traditional dish. It serves 16, unless you
invite my brother for dinner. Make-Ahead Notes: This blue cheese dip should be refrigerated for at least two hours to allow the flavors to meld together well.
On Dec.