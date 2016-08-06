Ricci Martin, a musician and youngest son of the legendary entertainer Dean Martin, has died. He was 62.
Martin was found dead Wednesday at his home in Utah, according to family members. An exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
In the 1970s, Martin collaborated with Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys to produce the album “Beached.” Wilson would later become his brother-in-law.
In the 1990s, he joined the rock band Dino, taking the place of his late brother Dean Paul Martin. Ricci Martin performed with the band at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas and other clubs with Desi Arnaz Jr. and Billy Hinsche. Dean Paul Martin was killed in a military jet crash in 1987.
Ricci Martin wrote a book called “That’s Amore,” in 2002 about growing up in Beverly Hills, California as part of Dean Martin’s family. In the memoir he recalls his 21st birthday party with a guest list that included John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie and Elton John.
In recent years, Martin had been performing a touring tribute show to his father.
Martin is survived by three daughters, Pepper, Montana and Rio; his mother, Jeanne Martin; his older brother, Craig; and four sisters, Gail, Deana, Gina and Sasha.
OMG how many more?
Big fan of Dean Sr & Dino, Desi, Billy. Forgive this comment but he looks more like Frank Sinatra than even Frank’s son Joonyer.
My dearest funny sweet Ricci the only person I have ever met who brought a smile to everyone’s just by walking into the room .I am and will be forever saddened by your passing. Your friend Krissy
To Ricci’s family: Ricci was a fun neighbor. Always took the time to stop and visit. He did a special performance for us here in Woodland, which we all enjoyed so very much. He will be missed by friends and family. Our condolences to his family, especially those cute little daughters.
Very sad….too soon. I hope nothing suspicious and I hope he was happy in the end. Condolences to his family.
John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie and Elton John at his 21st birthday party! Some people live in such amazing existences.
My condolence to the Family May he rest in Peace
Sorry Sorry and praying for family. The Martin family has always been my favorite Hollywood family. I grew up with Dino, Desi and Billy and loved Dean Sr. Sorry mom for your lost.
So sorry to hear this news.
Very sad. RIP
How strange.
I was wondering out of the blue just last week what ever happened to Dino, Desi, and Billy.
He does look like Peter lawford
He looks nothing like Peter Lawford.
May he RIP and may our Lord comfort his family.
That’s what happens when you’re livin’ La Vida Loca. I know , I know — different Ricky/Ricci Martin — at least the other one could spell his name right. This guy looks nothing like his dad, but he does look a bit like Peter Lawford — I guess he got away clean with that one. Funny how these Rat Pack kids like him & Sinatra Jr made a living imitating their dads.
I agree he doesn’t look like his Dad, but he sure as hell looks nothing like Peter Lawford either, he looks more like his own man to me.
Wow-he looks like a dead ringer for his dad.
He looks NOTHING like his father. Dean Martin was one gorgeous man. This son, not so.
all these years I thought Dean Martin had only one son…I never heard of the other only of the one that died in a jet crash
You may not be old enough to remember the band from the late 60’2 early 70’s called Dino, Desi, and Billy. Dean was Dino.
Wow! So many on here are clueless! Ricci had several siblings and half-siblings! Jeanne was Dean’s second wife!
“Clueless” is such a strong, obnoxious word, Marc. Most people don’t stay up-to-date on the private life of Dean Martin.
It’s not about being ‘clueless’ Marc. The fact is none of the other siblings every became a household name. I too though Dean Martin only had one child.
I meant Deanne…She’s still a looker..that’s one of his daughters.
So sorry to hear of the loss. My sympathy to the Martin family. Myself and my parents were great fans of Dean Martin.
And Jeane Martin still looks good…my sympathies to them all..
She’s like 90. She can’t look too good.
Thanks for the post…I miss Dean and glad to know his son carried on his legacy…
God rest his soul, he will be missed but not forgotten. He is now with his father. Condolences to his family & friends & fans.
That was Ricky Martin you were thinking of. This was Dean Martins son
I remember Dean Martin had another son who was a pilot in the airforce, who was killed when he crashed his F-4
Art, Dino who was killed in a plane crash, was married for a while to the ice skater, Dorothy Hamilton. No matter what the situation may be this is very sad for the Martin family. Dean Martin completely lost his it when his son died and was unable to entertain after that. G-d bless the family and let Ricci RIP.
Iris
I was just going to write the same thing. They say that he never recovered from that death. He became bitter, surly and withdrawn afterward for years until his own death.
mt san gorgonio near palm springs when ever I pass it I remember dean paul
Actually he crashed in Riverside, Ca.RIP Ricci..
Yes, April 1987, His F4 went into Mt San Gorgonio . He was one of two planes that flew out of March AFB, the other plane did not crash.
He was in the Air National Guard.
I had a few of my friends “volunteer” to pick up the debris.
I am so sorry about that my heart go out to your family
sorry to hear that I met both ricci and dean paul , also sasha too , did work for dean and ellie RIP my friend
RIP Ricci. I remember you well, when your family came to eat at a resturant, I was a display cheff in Miami Beach.
Prayers to family, friends & fans, God Bless, Romans 1″9.
Rest in Peace…
I remember the early 60’s band as DINO, DESI & BILLY…I had their album…charted song was “So Many Ways.”
Do the simple math, Dummy…It’s a different Dean Martin kid.
Doesn’t anyone understand the Bible? All these people are in the grave waiting for the resurrection and the judgement. They are not reunited with anyone. Jesus will call all those in the memorial tombs out, when the time comes. (John 5: 28). If people went anywhere at death, what would be the benefit of the resurrection and the judgement?
Ohhhh, here we go again!!
Dee you are not GOD you have no idea what happened to them in their final hours on EARTH only God knows. So stop trying to speak and do his work…that’s what the HOLY SPIRIT is for.
I agree whole heartedly with Dee Sund…………………….read the scriptures and pray for guidance………again thank you for your comment………………………………..”Lest we never Forget”…..
What IS your point? And who cares about your rightwing extremist religious views? We are here to pay simple respects to Ricci Martin. Stay on the subject, which is not about you proselytising in an opportunistic manner.
Even if I don’t always agree with other people’s views or beliefs, I can recognize their sentiment and sympathy and know they mean well. I believe the person was maybe trying to comfort during a time of difficulty. People who have religious faith may look at things differently. Various religions have different beliefs and we all may not agree but we can take comfort trusting our faith in God (higher power, etc.) that our lives are meaningful, God has a purpose for each of us and our life does not end when our bodies die… our soul and spirit are eternal.
Exactly!
WTF this article sucks! What happened? Who was there?………UGH on and on……?
god bless the mom she lost two sons rest easy
Wow the Mother is still living…God Bless her, still blessed with another son and 4 daughters. Loved Dino, Desi and Billy and glad to hear he took his brothers place for a while in Vegas. Rest In Peace sir..
Rest in peace Ricci.
On the other side of the world, in Bangladesh, I am feeling sad. I listen to his father’s music almost every day. I grew up with it from the 1950’s. Rest in Peace Ricci, reunited with your wonderful father and brother.
I remember when Dean Paul was killed….it was said that the grief of that essentially killed Dean Sr…..he never recovered from it.
How sad that Ricci has died so young!
I just read Jerry Lewis’s book “Dean and Me: A Love Story”. That’s pretty much what Jerry said, although, he also said Dean wasn’t doing that well before that.
i read that book too Dean and Me …..i will try and buy the book Everybody Loves Somebody Dean Martin SR signature song one of my favourite beautifull voice …RIP IN PEACE GOD BLESS RICCI
Why would you put money into the pocket of that asshole Lewis? You want the real story of Martin and Lewis, individually and as a team? Read “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometimes”, by Arthur Marx. You’ll see why I described Lewis as I did. He didn’t, and no doubt still doesn’t, do his “people” any good.
How sad, I’ve never herd about him. RIP
Very good looking man……..he was bless with his dad’s good looks…….May he RIP
His father was the best! May he rest in peace.
His father was a drunk.
Sooooo…what’s your point on his son dying…and what does that have to do with anything???
What an ahole thing to post. What do you say to people addicted to cigarettes? Seriously, he wasn’t, but what a turd you are for writing that. Probably a Trump support, just plain old hateful.
At least he had talent. JO
No, that was just part of his act.
Sorry to disagree but what corporation would turn a “drunk” loose with hundreds of thousands if not a million or two of dollars to produce, schedule, and perform regular on a long run TV show? So, I have read in the past he would do his best for an evening supper time meal with his family. Maybe not the “Leave It To Beaver Family” but more blue collar than high white dollar. Son, airplane pilot was in National Guard was he not? A hard worker for his family and his kids must have learned the work ethic too. He never forgot his roots I figure. Talent @ hard work @ enjoyed making folks feel better about life. Real entertainer. Blessed Be for all involved personally
That is not true. That was just a schick for his act.
Condolences to Ricci’s family, friends, co-workers, and fans.
What a nice photo above.
the alcohol was very much just part of the act, although he did smoke
Big deal! So he smoked. He enjoyed himself. Something that the dweebs of today don’t know how to do. Worry about yourself. JO
Well, Dean will have a another child with him, blessing to the family.Dean was the best
So sorry to hear of his death. Dean Martin was one of the best in my era. I was born in 1943, and I played guitar and sang with Jim Cascio, we were called The Dolphins. Rainbow’s End was our recording. Loved Dean. Loved Jerry. Followed them all their lives. Sorry for the loss of another son, but they all go to be with “dad.”
Dean was devastated when his first son died and now, his younger son joins the two of them. May they all rest in peace.
Anthony – I just listened to your song on youtube out of curiosity. Nice.