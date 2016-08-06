Ricci Martin, a musician and youngest son of the legendary entertainer Dean Martin, has died. He was 62.

Martin was found dead Wednesday at his home in Utah, according to family members. An exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

In the 1970s, Martin collaborated with Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys to produce the album “Beached.” Wilson would later become his brother-in-law.

In the 1990s, he joined the rock band Dino, taking the place of his late brother Dean Paul Martin. Ricci Martin performed with the band at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas and other clubs with Desi Arnaz Jr. and Billy Hinsche. Dean Paul Martin was killed in a military jet crash in 1987.

Ricci Martin wrote a book called “That’s Amore,” in 2002 about growing up in Beverly Hills, California as part of Dean Martin’s family. In the memoir he recalls his 21st birthday party with a guest list that included John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie and Elton John.

In recent years, Martin had been performing a touring tribute show to his father.

Martin is survived by three daughters, Pepper, Montana and Rio; his mother, Jeanne Martin; his older brother, Craig; and four sisters, Gail, Deana, Gina and Sasha.