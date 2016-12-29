R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested on Wednesday night after destroying the stage he was performing on during a concert in Detroit, police confirmed to Variety.

According to Detroit Police Department spokesman Dan Donakowski, Songz — whose real name is Tremaine Neverson — became “belligerent and very irate” when told around 11:30 p.m. that his set time was up and he had to conclude his show at Joe Louis Arena. The Grammy nominee then proceeded to throw objects from the stage, including microphones and speakers. Songz was headlining the fourth annual “Big Show at the Joe” with Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, and others.

He continued acting erratically when officers at the scene tried to calm the situation down, Donakowski said. One of the objects Songz thew from the stage struck a police sergeant in the head. He was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released for a concussion.

Trey was arrested on resisting and obstructing, as well as malicious destruction of property charges. He was being held in police custody on Thursday morning at the Detroit Detention Center.

His verified Twitter account re-tweeted a video of him jumping into the audience at the end of the set before returning to the stage.

A video taken by a concertgoer appears to show Songz throwing equipment from the stage after his mic gets cut off.