“Fifty Shades Darker” has a new anthem.

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift teamed up to debut the duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Thursday night for the “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequel. The song follows in a lineage of “Fifty Shades of Grey” bangers “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding and “Earned It,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for the Weeknd. The track is also Swift’s sole vocal release for 2016.

The release, per Swift’s partnership with Apple Music, was released on iTunes and the streaming service. However, the musician posted a clip of the song on her Instagram account. Malik promoted the song as well by posting a photo of himself and Swift with the hashtag #IDontWannaLiveForever.

Swift wrote the song with Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew. Antonoff, who notably collaborated with Swift on her album “1989,” also produced.

“Fifty Shades Darker” stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The rest of the cast includes Hugh Dancy, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Bella Heathcote, Kim Basinger, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The film and soundtrack will be released on Feb. 10, 2017. The third film, “Fifty Shades Freed” will open on Feb. 9, 2018.

