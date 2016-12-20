Fifth Harmony issued a second statement Monday evening to address band member Camila Cabello’s departure. The group posted an initial announcement on Instagram earlier the same day.

The follow-up post addressed the bands fans — dubbed Harmonizers — directly.

“To our Harmonizers,” the statement — written by remaining members Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei — began. “We know you are hurt and confused. We are too.”

The post went on to explain how Cabello repeatedly declined to attend group meetings, meetings set by their label Epic Records, and even group counseling sessions. The note also clarified details about Cabello’s exit: They were notified by her team in mid-November that she was leaving, and she departed the group following the last Jingle Ball tour stop on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The group’s post was in response to a note that Cabello tweeted on Monday after the initial announcement. Cabello wrote she was “shocked” by the way the other members of the group explained her departure.

The former member of the group wrote that she had “long, much needed conversations” about the group’s future, and that for the other members to say that they were informed through her representatives that she was leaving was “simply not true.” According to other four girls, those “long conversations” never happened.

One thing is clear: Cabello is no longer part of Fifth Harmony. The group, formed during the second season of the reality competition “The X Factor” in the U.S., will continue as a quartet. Cabello, meanwhile, will pursue a career as a solo artist.

Read Fifth Harmony’s post below:

Read Cabello’s statement: