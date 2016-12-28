Daft Punk hath risen.

The veteran French EDM band — who rose to popularity in the ’90s — top this week’s Billboard U.S. Hot 100 Singles chart with The Weeknd’s “Starboy” after spending eight weeks at No. 2. This marks the first No. 1 single for Daft Punk and third overall for The Weeknd (his others include “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” from his second studio album “Beauty Behind the Madness”).

“Starboy” knocks “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane from last week’s top spot. Additionally, The Weeknd’s third album, also titled “Starboy,” currently sits at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

However, the song technically marks the second time Daft Punk has reached the No. 1 spot — their 2001 single “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” was sampled in Kanye West’s “Stronger” in 2007, which prevailed the week of Sept. 29, 2007. They also achieved success on the charts in 2013 with Pharrell in “Get Lucky,” which peaked at No. 2.

Needless to say, Daft Punk fans are rejoicing the overdue honor.

Daft Punk didn't win their first number 1 because of The Weeknd, The Weeknd got his third number 1 because of Daft Punk. — Starboy #1 (@TrevPunk) December 28, 2016

Daft Punk has plenty of critical success, winning the Record of the Year Grammy and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the aforementioned “Get Lucky” in 2014. Their Random Access Memories album also won Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2014 as well.