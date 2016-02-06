A day ahead of her anticipated return to the Super Bowl halftime show stage, Beyonce has released new single “Formation” along with an accompanying music video.
Set in New Orleans, the clip features shots of Bey lying on top of a sinking New Orleans police cruiser as well as a graffiti’d wall that says, “Stop shooting us.” There’s also a scene of a black child in a hoodie dancing in front of a line of police officers in riot gear. At one point a man holds up a newspaper called “The Truth” with an image of Martin Luther King Jr. on the front page captioned, “More than a dreamer.” Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter, also appears in the video.
“I just might be a black Bill Gates in the making,” Beyonce sings on the track produced by Mike WiLL Made- It.
The song is available for download through streaming service Tidal, which Beyonce co-owns with husband Jay Z and a slew of other big-name artists.
Beyonce will join Coldplay and Bruno Mars in the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday afternoon on CBS, during which “Formation” will make its live debut, according to Entertainment Tonight. She also headlined the show in 2013. Last week, she and Coldplay released a video for their collaboration “Hymn for the Weekend,” which has since been accused of cultural misappropriation for its portrayal of India.
I like the video, black music is not just for entertainment…. We've used it as a tool for years, a tool of expression and a weapon of change that has proven to be as subversive to the status quo as any civil rights leader.
I would have to disagree. The lyrics aren't "political" on the forefront but upon deeper observation you can see she clearly has political motives. Yes she brags about money but if you analyze the message she is trying to get across you may understand. For example, with he line "I like my baby hair with baby hair and afros I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils". Beyonce plays around with stereotypes targeted at the African-American community. Also remember she is southern raised, hence all of the country references. In the south there are a lot of racial injustices that go unnoticed. Furthermore, remember Beyonce is a Feminist, hence the "formation" of women (I think particularly black women because of the use of all black women in her video but this can apply to the oppression of all women too). The word "slay" is a call to action. A lot of play on words. Expected from an artist.
For example, when she says, "albino alligator"". In the late 1800s and well into the 1900s, "Alligator bait" was used as a slur against African American children.
