Mike Pence Booed at ‘Hamilton’ Performance

Vice-president elect Mike Pence went to see the hip-hop musical “Hamilton” on Broadway Friday night, and the performance was disrupted when the audience wouldn’t stop booing him.

Here's Pence getting booed as he gets to his seats at Hamilton pic.twitter.com/IRQG68x1sB — David K (@dkipke12) November 19, 2016

Upon arrival at the Richard Rodgers Theater, he was loudly booed — although some audience members also cheered him on. As journalist Mark Harris pointed out on Twitter, playgoers are typically largely tourists from other areas.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

At the end of the show, the cast addressed his presence, with Brandon Victor Dixon saying “Vice President Elect Pence, welcome. Thank you for joining us at Hamilton-An American Musical. We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights. We hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of ALL of us.”

Unreal scene here – Mike Pence walks in and there's a massive mix of cheers and boos. pic.twitter.com/GVZ5L67mA3 — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) November 19, 2016

Other observers, even if they weren’t Pence supporters, were embarrassed by the jeers and thought Pence should be left in peace as he was attempting to experience some culture. New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff wrote on Twitter, “Pence getting booed at Hamilton bums me out. Whatever you think of him. He’s trying to engage. Could get ideas from far worse places.”

The show, which currently stars Javier Munoz in the role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was reportedly disrupted by boos at several points.

During "You'll Be Back (Reprise)" they had to keep pausing the song while people jeered Pence on every line. https://t.co/ZSIG7qnfiM — Shannon (@TheStagmania) November 19, 2016

Many pointed out the irony of Pence, who has a record of opposing gay rights, going to see a show about a Founding Father featuring homosexuals, immigrants, revolutionaries, and people of color.