Mike Pence Booed at ‘Hamilton’ Performance

Vice-president elect Mike Pence went to see the hip-hop musical “Hamilton” on Broadway Friday night, and the performance was disrupted when the audience wouldn’t stop booing him.

Upon arrival at the Richard Rodgers Theater, he was loudly booed — although some audience members also cheered him on. As journalist Mark Harris pointed out on Twitter, playgoers are typically largely tourists from other areas.

At the end of the show, the cast addressed his presence, with Brandon Victor Dixon saying “Vice President Elect Pence, welcome. Thank you for joining us at Hamilton-An American Musical. We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights. We hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of ALL of us.”

Other observers, even if they weren’t Pence supporters, were embarrassed by the jeers and thought Pence should be left in peace as he was attempting to experience some culture. New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff wrote on Twitter, “Pence getting booed at Hamilton bums me out. Whatever you think of him. He’s trying to engage. Could get ideas from far worse places.”

The show, which currently stars Javier Munoz in the role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was reportedly disrupted by boos at several points.

Many pointed out the irony of Pence, who has a record of opposing gay rights, going to see a show about a Founding Father featuring homosexuals, immigrants, revolutionaries, and people of color.

  1. A Hamilton Fan says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Literally the only reason my mom refuses to see Hamilton or listen to the soundtrack is because of the booing of Pence. I am embarrassed by her, honestly.

    Reply
  2. Eileen says:
    November 19, 2016 at 11:15 am

    @realDonaldTrump you have got to be kidding! Yes, the cast should apologize…right after you apologize to the American people you criticized your whole campaign and made fun of and disparaged. Blacks, Latinos, judge, Gold Star Families, prisoners of war. You are a disgrace and will never be half the man or President as President Obama.

    Reply
  3. Mark says:
    November 19, 2016 at 8:41 am

    Ha! Good on the Hamilton cast!! The hatred and bigotry pence and little donny espouse must be outed publucly at every opportunity.

    Reply
  4. Bob Meeps says:
    November 19, 2016 at 5:24 am

    “Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.” – President Obama to House Republican Whip Eric Cantor, January 23, 2009.

    Reply
  5. Annie says:
    November 19, 2016 at 5:13 am

    Wish I was “in the room where it happened”

    Reply
  6. Rjl says:
    November 19, 2016 at 3:14 am

    This is the reason I never saw Hamilton !
    Never had the interest !! Bunch of animals with no respect for our country!

    Reply
  7. Mnyama B. Black says:
    November 19, 2016 at 12:31 am

    YAY…. Who cars if he’s trying to “engage?” Go back to trump tower with the rest of the repugnant party trolls and go over your list of the next group of people to make miserable.

    Reply
  8. Corinne says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:48 pm

    Not true, I heard mostly upbeat cheers. Shame on U 4 lying. Listen, read that other people “heard” the BOO’s too. Yes, There was a smattering. But, as Trump said the media is rigged. People will believe whatever they tell ya.
    Pretty sensationalistic, Variety, changing your writing style? Just in time 4 the Trump Administration.

    Reply
  9. Ronnie says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    I’m no fan of Pence, but booing and being disruptive during a show, especially one that some people paid a lot of money to see, is just wrong. It’s disrespectful to the cast and crew and other audience members.

    Reply
  10. Ally says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    This is unreal. I voted against Obama twice, but was respectful when I had the pleasure of meeting him. I am very opposed to the Iran deal and Obamacare, but I cannot imagine booing Biden like a toddler with a hissy fit.

    Stop watching Hamilton the musical and start reading some of the real Hamilton’s writings, maybe then you’ll start to understand what the Founding Fathers were about.

    Reply
  11. Gail Cohen says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    I am not for Pence and Trump – but I think it is absolutely horrible that he was booed. What the hell is wrong with All of you Hillary sorry little sets. Hillary did not even show up for her Supporters on Election Night when both of you needed each other. And then you boo a man who will be your Vice President negating what the Founding Father’s Really Did – The Peaceful Transition Of Government. Shame on all of you who booed him when attending a play that might have made him feel better about gays and diverse groups. He Won’t Now. Good Job in making America worse folks.

    However I did not mind the Curtain Speech to Pense. At least it acknowledged his presence and sincerely asked him to address concerns.

    Reply
